BravoCon Tickets Are Sold Out, Find Out How You Can Still Attend The Event And Get Details On The Price

BravoCon tickets went on sale on Tuesday morning, August 13 and sold out in less than 60 seconds.

According to a report from The Decider, fans of Bravo TV rushed to the event’s official website earlier this morning to purchase three-day tickets for the event but unfortunately, many of those fans quickly learned that the three-day passes were no longer available.

While that may sound surprising to some, the outlet pointed out that this is a major event, which is set to include a whopping 70 cast members from different Bravo TV reality shows, including The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Potomac, Below Deck, Million Dollar Listing: New York, The Real Housewives of Orange County, Watch What Happens Live, Shahs of Sunset, The Real Housewives of New York, The Real Housewives of Dallas, Below Deck: Mediterranean, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Top Chef, Summer House, and Married to Medicine.

The event will also include a number of special events, including a Countess Cabaret party with LuAnn de Lesseps and Vanderpump Rules After Hours party. There will even be a Top Chef food hall, which is sure to have tons of tasty treats for those lucky enough to nab tickets.

BravoCon will take place in a number of different locations in New York City, including The Manhattan Center, Skylight Modern, and Union West, from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17.

Throughout the past several weeks since BravoCon was officially announced, Bravo TV has been promoting the event on their website and across their social media outlets, as have a number of their show’s cast members, including Kathryn Dennis, Katie Maloney, and Tamra Judge.

Although the three-day passes are no longer available, aside from any potential listings on eBay, fans will soon have the opportunity to purchase single day passes for Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17.

According to The Decider, one-day passes for BravoCon will become available to fans on Tuesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. eastern time that will give Bravo TV fanatics the opportunity to attend cast panels, a Bravo bazaar marketplace, and take part in exclusive photo opportunities.

Prices for the one-day passes will start at $124.50 and for general admission, $234.50 for VIP and $699.50 for the SVIP option. Both VIP options include a special Bravo-themed gift bag.

One-day passes will not be available for Friday’s events, which include what is sure to be an exciting live-taping of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.