Kendall Jenner’s See-Through Bathrobe Is Definitely NSFW

Kendall Jenner appears to have played a little game of hide-and-seek. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram in two forms today: while a promotional Instagram post for skincare brand Proactiv showed the model appearing covered up in a silky bathrobe, the Instagram story accompanying it showed a little more.

Kendall’s Instagram story seemed to be a racier version of her permanent post. Here, the 23-year-old had opted out of the profile positioning seen on her feed, with fans able to see a side to the bathrobe that wasn’t initially apparent. In short, the robe proved to be sheer, with Kendall’s chest visible. The brunette beauty had her arms stretched out either side of her with a smile on her face and the Proactiv product she was promoting applied to her skin. The star also posted a caption, although those who have already seen Kendall’s permanent post will have recognized it.

Both the Instagram story and the post showed Kendall rocking a low-key and fuss-free look. The star had her hair pulled back into a tight bun, with nothing but gold hoop earrings as accessories. Of course, a little glam had been injected, with Kendall’s first name appearing scrawled across the bathrobe.

Kendall’s promotions for Proactiv have been high-profile. Her social media posts endorsing the brand’s benefits have been welcomed by many, although others have raised eyebrows over whether or not Kendall even uses the products. That said, the partnership appears to be a meaningful one. Kendall has gone public about her bouts with acne.

Speaking to Bustle about her battles with flare-ups, Kendall revealed the hit her self-esteem had taken as a result of having troublesome skin.

“I experienced [acne] in two different times in my life. One being high school, when all you’re trying to do is be accepted and be part of something, and I wouldn’t even look people in the eyes when I would speak to them. The next time it came around, I was supposed to be this model who has everything together. That’s never the case, first of all — good skin or not. But the whole world is looking at you, and it’s like a magnifying glass on everything that you do and what happens to you.”

This model might face a few suspicious comments over her use of Proactiv, but it looks like Kendall has found the secret to clear skin. She may be spotted with the occasional pimple, but photos of the star experiencing a serious breakout are mostly a thing of the past.