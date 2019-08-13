‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 14: The Logans Welcome Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 14 reveal that the Logan clan will gather to welcome one of their own. Elizabeth Avalon Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) has finally come home and the Logan sisters will celebrate the fact that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has her baby back in her life, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope brought Beth home. After all the months of thinking that she had died, Hope was finally able to bring her only child back to the cabin. Although Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) protested and initially did not want Hope to take Beth away from her, she eventually relented. She told Hope that Beth was her baby and that she belonged with her mother. She told her to take her home.

It was an emotional moment and Hope, Steffy, and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) cried when Beth was returned to her mother. Hope expressed her gratitude toward Steffy and told her that she knew that it hurt her to give her up. She also promised Steffy that she and Kelly (Zoe Pennington) would still be a family as they had originally planned. Hope did not see Steffy collapse after she left and her father had to comfort her after she had to give up her baby girl.

However, Beth has been reunited with her mother. Hope and Liam are ecstatic that they finally have the family that they always wanted. They bonded with the baby and showed her their home. Hope told Liam that she loved him and did not make love to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She also told her ex-husband that she wanted to share the moment with her family and celebrate with them.

These three are finally a family. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Imp60HTLtw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 13, 2019

The Logan sisters have always been close and they will rush to Brooke Logan Forrester’s house. Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will coo over the baby. Previously, they believed that the baby was a Logan because Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) had lied to them by making them believe that she was Beth’s birth mother. Now, they may even see the resemblance between the baby and Hope.

Of course, Donna and Katie will also learn about Flo and the baby switch. They may even decide how they are going to deal with her betrayal. Flo is a newcomer to their family and they may decide to cut her out of their lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.