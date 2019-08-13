Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Stuns In Green Swimsuit In Photo With Girlfriend

Georgia Fowler is using her Instagram page to celebrate the birthday of her best friend, whom she calls her “sister from another mister.” On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself and friend Kirsty Godso enjoying a boat ride during sunset, in which Fowler flaunts her perfect physique.

In the photo, the New Zealand native is kneeling on the seat of the boat as she rocks a military green one-piece bathing suit featuring thick straps that go over her shoulders and a plunging low-cut neckline that puts her cleavage on display. In addition, the swimsuit’s revealing cut comes up high on her thighs, helping to accentuate Fowler’s full hips, which contrast with her slender midsection.

Fowler is sitting straight up, with her knees bent. The pose engages all of the muscles on her core, displaying the model’s toned abs. Her shapely arms are also fully visible in the shot, partially accentuated by the low light of the shot.

Fowler’s girlfriend, Godso — who is a well-known fitness athlete and trainer in New Zealand— is kneeling in front of her friend while wearing an oversize, distressed white T-shirt that comes down to her thighs.

Fowler is wearing her short bob in a relaxed middle part and down in large beach waves that cascade toward her shoulders. Her tresses seem to be blowing away from her face. The photo appears to have been captured during sunset, as the sun can be seen peeking behind a hill in the background, just behind Fowler’s left shoulder.

The post, which Fowler shared with her almost 1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 19,000 likes and upwards of 60 comments within just a few hours of being posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for her. In addition, Godso also used the comments to thank her friend for the post, leaving a sweet message of gratitude.

Loading...

“My baby sis! My best half! I love you to galaxies beyond… and especially to the sun! Cannot wait for my adventure, avocado and everything in between with you!” Godso wrote.

“Beautiful [heart eyes emoji] Pretty Ladies,” another user chimed in, including a host of emoji before and after the comment.

“[T]here is nothing like sunsets with friends,” a third fan raved.