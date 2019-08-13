Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Coordinate Outfits While 6,456 Miles Apart & While Not On Speaking Terms

Estranged best friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods probably don’t want to be mentioned in the same sentence, let alone be tied together for any reason. However, sometimes odd things worth talking about happen that involve the former besties.

Tuesday was one of those times. Even though Kylie is currently plying the Caribbean somewhere near Capri while Jordyn is doing her thing at the edge of the Pacific somewhere near Beverly Hills, the pair decided to rock coordinating looks. This is so according to Page Six on August 13.

While this occurrence was probably a coincidence, each of these hot celebrities wore a $325 Louisa Ballou’s designer dress this past weekend.

Kylie’s was made of bright fabric suggesting tropical climes, with bird of paradise blooms dominating the skintight mini that allowed the model-mogul’s enviable figure to shine. While attempting to balance on a surf board sitting in the Mediterranean, the young billionaire was shown on Page Six as she boasted the blue-based frock in lieu of a bathing or wet suit.

Meanwhile, as 22-year-old Kylie was celebrating on a cruise halfway around the world with her closest friends, which obviously did not include her former friend, 21-year-old Jordyn was modeling with her new buddy, Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper was on all fours while posing for a social media shot on a bed as she busted out of her skintight mini dress, her massive cleavage in full view. Meanwhile, Jordyn was standing by in her skintight Louisa Ballou dress, also a mini and a variation of the same dress Kylie wore in the water during her balancing act.

Jordyn’s frock was made of a different print, though. Her version featured hibiscus instead of bird of paradise, and the background was primarily black, not blue. She also seemed to be covering a neon green bathing suit, as the straps showed up at neck level in her Instagram snap.

This nearly twinning situation that occurred at the same time was unusual given that these two women were literally 6,456 miles apart and also that they currently want nothing to do with each other.

That has been the case since earlier this year when Jordyn was said to have become involved with two of Khloe Kardashian’s former flames. This crossover caused Khloe’s baby sister to avoid conflict by separating herself from the person to whom she had been the closest besides her immediate family members.

Then again, before the split, the former roommates spent a whole lot of time together, looking at clothes, going to fashion shows and generally planning their outfits together. All of this was so that Kylie and Jordyn complimented each other for their sartorially-oriented outings.

Sadly, at least for now, this is no longer happening.

So, to get an idea what each wears on any given day, fans will need to separately check out Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods on each of these former friends’ individual Instagram accounts.

Or, they can simply wait until the tides turn and the twinning between the two twenty-somethings can begin again. Here’s hoping!