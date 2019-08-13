Instagram Model Georgina Mazzeo’s Red Bikini Snapshot Becomes A Hit On Social Media

Swimsuit model Georgina Mazzeo is famous among her 1.4 million Instagram followers for her sexy pictures that she likes to share with them very often.

Following her picture-posting ritual, Georgina took to her page and stunned both her admirers and onlookers with a new snap — one which stopped everyone in their tracks.

In the snap, the 27-year-old model could be seen wearing a skimpy red bikini that allowed her to flaunt her pert derriere and well-toned legs as she struck a side pose.

The model let her brunette tresses down, opted for minimal makeup and gazed into the camera to strike a very sexy pose.

The picture was captured against the beautiful backdrop of the sea while Georgina held on to a wooden fence to strike a pose. She did not specify the exact location where the photo shoot took place.

Within four hours of going live, and as of this writing, the sultry snapshot has garnered about 57,000 likes and over 520 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her incredibly fit body as well as her beautiful facial features.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, fellow models Bruna Rangel Lima, Caroline Einhoff, Nina Serebrova, and Ariana James also liked the picture to show appreciation for the hot model.

Prior to posting the bikini picture, the stunning model shared another hot picture with her fans where she was featured wearing a revealing animal-print dress that perfectly hugged her curves and provided a glimpse of her perky breasts.

The model looked nothing short of stunning as she let her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

The picture has amassed more than 101,000 likes and about 1,000 comments within two days of posting, which shows that Georgina is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website.

Loading...

“You look amazing,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are so perfect that it’s hard to believe you are even real,” another fan wrote in the comments section.

Meanwhile, a third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with Georgina’s beauty, wrote that she is his dream girl and he would like to marry her one day.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model was born in Venezuela and started posting her sexy pics on Instagram in April of 2014.

Per the piece, the model has been featured in the Spanish newspaper La Verdad and has also been a part of advertising campaigns for Polar Pilsen and Sushi Kong.