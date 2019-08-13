Most Americans Think Donald Trump Is Doing A ‘Bad Job’ At The Border, Says Survey

A new survey conducted by Pew Research Center reveals that the majority of its 4,175 respondents believe that Donald Trump is doing a “bad job” at the border.

According to the data, which was gathered from July 22 to August 4, 65 percent of Americans believe that the Trump administration is doing either “very bad” or “somewhat bad” in response to a surge in people arriving at the United States’ southern border.

As for respondents that believe the federal government is going a “somewhat good” or “very good” job, 27 percent of respondents believe the former, and 6 percent believe the latter.

Although Americans appear to agree on the government’s current handling of the border, Newsweek reports that they are divided about how the Trump administration can improve its handling of border arrivals.

“In assessing the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, the public views several goals as important,” the report reads. “But more people give priority to addressing the backlog of asylum cases and improving conditions for asylum seekers than to making it harder — or easier — for asylum seekers to be granted legal status.”

The most significant differences are observed when comparing Democratic and Republican respondents, but there are some areas where they generally agree.

“For instance, majorities of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (89 percent) and Republicans and Republican leaners (83 percent) say it is important to increase the number of judges handling asylum cases,” the report reads.

The report adds that 58 percent of Democrats rate this as very important, compared to just 45 percent of Republicans.

Per The Inquisitr, Trump is reportedly continuing to separate families at the border using “dubious allegations.” According to Reason, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing the Trump administration for continuing to do so and highlights that many of the separations are achieved by targeting parents’ minor criminal history or using allegations of their unfitness as parents.

“It is shocking that the Trump administration continues to take babies from their parents,” said Lee Gelernt, the lead attorney on the lawsuit.

Gelernt claims that the policy is illegal and has resulted in more than 900 children being separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border between June 28, 2018, and June 29, 2019.

The ACLU lawsuit was filed not long after The Intercept reported that Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program is exposing asylum seekers to rape, kidnapping, and murder. This danger stems from MPP placing asylum seekers in notoriously dangerous Mexican border cities, such as in Juárez — one of the 50 most violent cities on the planet.