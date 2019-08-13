Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: A Delusional Thomas Plots With Vinny

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 14 reveal that Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) problems are far from over. In fact, her delusional husband, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), thinks that he may have a chance at winning her back, per Highlight Hollywood. And he’s called in the help of his friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), the drug dealer.

Thomas and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had an epic showdown on the rooftop of the Forrester Creations’ building. The two fought as Thomas tried to get away with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Liam finally got the designer into a headlock and tried to force Thomas to tell Hope the truth. However, Thomas would not admit that he hid the truth about Beth from her. Instead, he broke free from Liam’s grip and fled the scene.

Thomas has been in hiding since the truth was revealed. He is afraid that everyone will crucify him should he come home. He has known that Phoebe was Beth for months, yet chose to keep the news to himself for his own benefit. He did not care that lives were being ruined as a result of the secret. In fact, his own sister, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), is currently heartbroken because she had to give her daughter up. Thomas knows that he will need to answer difficult questions when he returns. Therefore, he is plotting and planning while trying to figure out what his next move should be.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas is obsessed with Hope. Despite everything that has occurred, he still wants her in his life. Now that he is backed into a corner, he will try to maneuver his way out of the trouble that he is in. He also needs to come up with a solution that will allow him to still have Hope in his life.

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas will turn to his friend, Vinny. The designer believes that he can win Hope back and will share his plan with his pal. Thomas has already proved that he will do anything to have Hope in his life and has even broken the law to achieve his goals. Will Thomas use Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to play on Hope’s feelings again? Or has he come up with another way to worm his way back into Hope’s life?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.