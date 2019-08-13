Kate Hudson’s New Selfie With Daughter Rani Rose And Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Is Melting Hearts

Kate Hudson knows how to melt her fans’ hearts on social media.

Ever since she gave birth to her adorable daughter Rani Rose last year, the mother of three has been sharing plenty of photos from her life with her 10 million-plus followers. Hudson also shares a lot of photos with her other two kids – Ryder and Bingham – and it’s easy to see that she’s an incredibly proud mother. In her most recent Instagram share, Kate makes it a family affair with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and their almost 1-year-old daughter, Rani.

Kate seems to be the mastermind behind the photo, putting her hand in front of her and snapping the selfie. Only half of the actress’s face is visible in the photo, and she appears to be makeup-free. The 40-year-old wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled along with a floral dress. She holds her baby daughter in her arms, who also looks up and into the camera. The tiny tot looks as cute as can be in a white-and-yellow tank top and a pair of tiny pants.

Little Rani looks like a spitting image of her father, who is sitting right next to her in the photo. Danny wears his hair parted on the side as he rocks his signature scruff. He puts one hand on his face and looks directly into the camera for the sweet family shot. Since the post went live on Kate’s account, it’s garnered her a ton of attention from fans with over 320,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments.

While most fans commented on the snapshot to tell Hudson to enjoy her time with family, countless others couldn’t help but gush over the sweet family photo. A few other fans simply weighed in on the post using heart and baby emoji. Even a few of Hudson’s famous followers, including Josh Brolin and stylist Rachel Zoe, commented on the image.

“Is there anything better?” Brolin wrote on the post.

“I could literally die,” Zoe chimed in with a series of heart emoji.

“The most beautiful beautiful family I love you and miss you and can’t wait to see you,” one more Instagram user gushed.

Back in October, the mother of three announced the newest arrival to her family, a baby girl. Along with a photo of her birth date, she shared that the baby was named after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa, who was a special man who is missed dearly.

Fans can stay up to date on all of Kate’s photos on Instagram.