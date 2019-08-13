Russian Bombshell Vita Sidorkina Sizzles In Braless Shot For ‘Maxim’ Just Months After Giving Birth

Vita Sidorkina is the cover girl for Maxim‘s September/October issue, which the magazine recently revealed via its verified Instagram page. On Tuesday, Maxim took to the popular social media platform to share the racy cover featuring the Russian bombshell in a revealing top that left little to the imagination.

Sidorkina is posing with her left side to the camera as she flaunts plenty of sideboob in the black-and-white photo captured by the famous fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, as Maxim indicated in the caption. The 25-year-old model — who gave birth to her baby daughter just nine months ago — is wearing a loose white tank top with plunging sides, which puts almost her entire chest on display. The model is leaning forward slightly in a way that covers up her breast, while still leaving quite a lot of skin exposed.

Sidorkina is wearing her top with a pair of black latex pants, which sit around her navel area, accentuating her slender midsection. The model completes her look with a series of silver and black bracelets, which match the rocker vibe of the shot. Sidorkina has her head turned to her left as she shoots a fierce gaze at the viewer with her lips pressed in a defiant, yet seductive way.

The model is wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in messy waves that cascade over her shoulder and onto her chest. Her black smokey eyes help further enhance the “bad girl” undertone in the photo.

The post, which Maxim shared with its 887,000 Instagram followers, garnered nearly 3,000 likes and more than 18 comments within just a few hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the magazine — and the model — took to the comments section to praise Sidorkina’s beauty, and to compliment the overall aesthetics of Bensimon’s photo.

“Gorgeous shot,” one user wrote.

“Sideboob is always a delight,” another user chimed in.

“Fierce,” a third fan raved, trailing the comment with a series of fire emoji.

In the interviewing accompanying the cover shoot, Sidorkina opened up about being featured on the cover of Maxim just months after welcoming her daughter in November 2018.

“It feels really special to be on the cover of Maxim only ten months after my baby was born. It’s something I would have never imagined. Pregnancy changes a woman’s body, but I feel more confident about my body now than I did before,” Sidorkina told the magazine.