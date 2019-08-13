Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Puts Adam In His Place

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 14 brings a reunion for Abby and Ashley. Plus, Victor gives an ultimatum while Jack goes on a must-not-fail mission.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) confides in her mother, according to SheKnows Soaps. While things are going well for Abby professionally, she’s still struggling personally after her broken engagement with Arturo (Jason Canela). Sure, she and Nate (Sean Dominic) are dating, but Abby is afraid to commit, and it looks like Nate wants the relationship to be more serious than Abby does. With Ashley (Eileen Davidson) back in Genoa City for Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) wedding to Lola (Sasha Calle), Abby enjoys spending some time with her mother. During their time together, Abby updates Ashley on her life.

One thing is sure, though. Ashley likely will not appreciate Abby’s plan to go further into business with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). It’s no secret that Ashley and Phyllis do not love each other, and Ashley like tells Abby not to get mixed up with Phyllis. However, Abby does not always listen to her parents. She does, however, hope that Ashley is coming back to Genoa City for good since Jabot and My Beauty are merging.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) issues an ultimatum. Adam (Mark Grossman) confronts his father about a restraining order he received, and Victor is not repentant about stepping into the middle of Adam and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) custody suit with Christian. According to The Inquisitr, Nick and Victor wiped the slate clean, and Victor is determined to help Nick keep the little boy. Victor strongly suggests that Adam stop trying to use Christian to hurt Nick and the rest of the family, which doesn’t go over very well with Adam.

Loading...

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) goes on a mission. As Lola’s wedding day approaches, she finds herself incredibly sad that her mother Celeste (Eva LaRue) left town before the big day. Jack promised Kyle he would go to Miami and would not return without Celeste. Now all Jack needs to do is find Celeste and convince her to come back to be a part of Lola and Kyle’s big day. Since Celeste decided not to reunite with her children’s father, Adrian, she may be more willing to return, especially with Jack flying to Miami just to ask her to come back. Of course, there is no guarantee that Jack will be successful, and Lola may end up having her wedding day with only Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) there representing her family.