Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Killer Legs In Tiny Black Spandex & Matching Bra With Minnie Mouse Ears At Disney

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a fashion statement during any outing — even a Disney one.

As fans know, Chopra is currently touring with her husband, Nick Jonas, as he takes part in the Jonas Brothers reunion tour. The pair are traveling across the U.S. for the time being and the most recent tour stop landed them in Orlando, Florida. New photos that were shared by The Daily Mail show the famous couple looking happy and in love for their day at Disneyland’s Magic Kingdom Park.

In the stunning new images that were shared by the outlet, Chopra was all smiles while holding hands with her hubby. The pair looked as happy as could be for the fun-filled outing, while Chopra had her amazing figure on full display in a hot outfit. Along with a pair of insanely short black spandex, Chopra donned a black bra with an unbuttoned white blouse underneath — showing off her taut tummy to onlookers. Her toned and tanned legs took center stage in the images and she paired the pants with pink, black, and white multi-colored sneakers.

The Quantico star donned a pair of pigtails for the occasion along with a large pair of black sunglasses that covered the upper half of her face. She also sported a pair of big, silver hoop earrings as well as a pair of oversized Minnie Mouse ears. Jonas looked a little bit more casual than his counterpart, sporting a solid blue T-shirt and a pair of grey-colored track pants with white stripes on the side. Like his wife, he also sported a pair of large, black sunglasses and completed the look with a pair of clean white sneakers.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Chopra was having some fun in the sun with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner in Miami. The actress looked stunning as she appeared to go makeup-free for the outing, wearing her dark tresses in a high bun and covering the majority of her face in a pair of black, oversized sunglasses. Mrs. Jonas’ stunning figure was on full-display while clad in a dark purple one-piece that showcased her beautiful stems as well as a decent amount of cleavage.

Turner also appeared to be makeup-free in most of the images, donning a skimpy green bikini that featured a triangle top and barely-there bottoms. She wore her long, blonde locks up for the occasion and was photographed with an adorable Golden Retriever pup just one week after losing her beloved dog Waldo in a freak accident in New York City.

It definitely seemed as though the new sisters-in-law are getting along famously.