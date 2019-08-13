Ex-Soldier Kindly Myers Pulls Her Shorts Down To Expose Her Peachy Posterior In New Snap

Being a former Playboy model, American bombshell Kindly Myers is no stranger to flaunting her beautiful body in different pictures and videos.

In fact, her skin-baring pictures have earned her quite a name on Instagram, so much so that she has attracted almost 2 million followers on the photo-sharing website.

Taking to her page on Tuesday, August 13, the model treated her fans to a very sultry snap — one which set pulses racing immediately after going live.

In the snap, the 33-year-old model could be seen wearing a white bra which she paired with daisy dukes and matching lace panties. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera and pulled her shorts down to expose her peachy posterior.

Kindly let her blond hair down and opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style. According to the caption, the picture was captured by fashion photographer Chris Childress, who has famously carried out nude photo shoots of prominent models from across the globe.

Within an hour of going live, the picture racked up almost 7,000 likes and 180 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her enviable assets and asked her to share more such sultry snaps in future.

“You are such a beautiful person, inside and out,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“The sexiest woman on Earth. [You have] an amazing body and long blonde hair. You are a goddess!” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, a third fan flirtatiously wrote that he loves Kindly’s booty and would do anything to grab it just once.

On Monday morning, Kindly shared another sexy picture of herself with her fans where she could be seen sitting on grass against the backdrop of some trees. She wore a peach-colored crochet crop top that allowed her to show off her never-ending cleavage.

The model teamed her risque top with a pair of daisy dukes and looked away from the camera to strike a pose. She let her hair down, accessorized with a dainty silver necklace and opted for minimal makeup to keep it stylish, yet natural.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture has racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 420 comments where fans praised the model for her beautiful looks as well as her sense of style.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Kindly rose to fame after gracing the pages of the most famous men’s magazines, including Maxim, Playboy, and FHM.

Before becoming a model, the Kentucky native served in the Army National Guard for four years.