Kris Jenner Reportedly Wants Scott Disick To Propose To Sofia Richie

Kris reportedly wants Scott to pop the question for the family's reality show.

Kris Jenner allegedly is pushing for Scott Disick to propose to Sofia Richie, reports Radar Online.

The couple has been enjoying a Italian vacation for Sofia’s BFF Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday. After the lavish celebration, the pair decided to spend some time alone. On August 13, the couple was spotted strolling the Italian streets. The romantic getaway has sparked engagement rumors from fans.

According to Radar Online, Kris wants Scott to pop the question immediately.

“Kris is trying to push Scott to propose so that they can capture it on camera,” an insider told the publication.

The source revealed, however, the 36-year-old is strong-willed and refuses to give in to Kris’s requests.

“He wants to do this under his terms. Scott loves Sofia, this is obvious, but he refuses to be forced into anything,” revealed the insider.

Kris and Sofia seem to be closer than ever. Hollywood Life reported Sofia and the “momager” went shopping together in Portofino. The publication noted it is rare to see the pair alone.

The rest of the Kardashian clan has warmed up to the young model thanks to her friendship with Kylie, noted Hollywood Life.

According to a source, Kourtney initially had reservations about Sofia due to her age. The insider claimed Sofia and Kylie’s friendship was unable to flourish because of the mother-of-three’s feelings.

“Kourtney really struggled with Sofia and Scott dating at first because of Sofia’s age,” noted the insider. “Kylie and Sofia’s friendship took a backseat out of respect for Kourtney.”

The oldest Kardashian sister, however, is reportedly now absolutely fine with Sofia. Kourtney’s approval has allowed Kylie and Sofia to grow even closer.

“Kourtney… realizes Sofia is a good girl who won’t be going anywhere,” stated the source. Another insider went on to say Sofia is thrilled to feel like she’s apart of the family.

“It means the world to Sofia to be completely accepted and it makes her appreciate her relationship with Scott all that much more,” said a different source.

Loading...

In June, Us reported the couple of two years has talked about getting married. A source revealed Kourtney is supportive of the pair and does not mind if they were to get engaged. The insider also stated Scott’s children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, adore Sofia.

To see more of Kris, Scott, and Sofia be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, airing September 15 on E!.