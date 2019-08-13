‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Talks ‘Change’ On Instagram Amid Stassi Schroeder Feud

Kristen Doute reportedly suffered a falling out with Stassi Schroeder during Season 8.

Kristen Doute may have been in attendance at Monday night’s taping of the Vanderpump Rules Season 8 finale at TomTom, but she didn’t appear to be spending any time with her co-stars and seemingly gave a nod to her feud with Stassi Schroeder on Instagram prior to the event.

According to an August 13 report from Us Weekly magazine, Doute shared a series of photos of herself getting ready for the finale taping, which took place during the one-year anniversary bash for TomTom, before posting a telling meme about “change.”

“You’ve changed,” a caterpillar tells a butterfly in Doute’s post, which was shared on her Instagram Stories on August 12.

“We’re supposed to,” the butterfly answers.

While Doute’s post didn’t mention Schroeder or Katie Maloney, who she’s also rumored to be feuding with, the message has caught the attention of her many fans and followers, some of whom have already been questioning the ladies about what prompted their dispute.

During last night’s TomTom party, Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz shared plenty of social media postings, none of which included Doute. Meanwhile, on Doute’s page, she was seen spending time with Cartwright’s BFF, Zack Wickham, and longtime Vanderpump Rules guest star Rachael O’Brien.

According to Us Weekly‘s report, fans first began to notice that there was a rift between Doute and her former besties, Schroeder and Maloney, when Doute was noticeably absent during Schroeder’s over-the-top engagement party with Beau Clark, which was held at Lisa Vanderpump’s stunning mansion in Beverly Hills.

In addition, Doute was missing from Maloney and Schwartz’s second wedding in Las Vegas.

During an interview with Us Weekly last month, Vanderpump spoke of the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, revealing that there were a lot of really “strong dynamics” between cast members and hinted that things had changed between them.

“You see them advancing,” Vanderpump explained. “One step forward, two steps back. It’s a great season, as always it’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content.”

Vanderpump and her co-stars began filming for the new episodes in May and wrapped production on Monday night. As for the show’s cast, which has seemingly included at least a few new co-stars over the past several weeks, no changes have been confirmed by the network quite yet.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.