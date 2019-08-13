Anastasia Karanikolaou Spills Out Of Impossibly Tiny Bikini During Italy Trip

Anastasia Karanikolaou (a.k.a “Stassie Baby”) is having the time of her life in Italy, and it shows!

The model, who is currently in southern Italy to celebrate her best pal Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday, posted a new photo on her Instagram page, which proves that she is taking this summer vacation deal very seriously. In the new snap, Stassie is seen rocking a super skimpy blue-and-white patterned bikini, which has red straps, as well as a matching beach sarong in the same pattern.

The blonde bombshell flaunted her insanely curvy body in the tiny beachwear ensemble, which could barely contain her ample assets. She appeared to have just come back from a dip in the ocean, as she laid on the couch and dried off under the sun. Stassie was presumably caught in a candid moment, as she seemed not to be aware of the fact that her picture was being taken. She completed the look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, and her long nails were painted in a bright yellow color.

The 22-year-old’s fans clearly approved of the new photo, which racked up around 140,000 likes and over 400 comments in just an hour. One person commented “So beautiful,” while someone else labeled Stassie their “crush.”

Another cheeky online user even decided to shoot their shot by writing, “Lemme tell you something a real man has probably never told you before, i can take care of you.”

It’s fair to say that she probably won’t reply.

Stassie was seen enjoying her vacation time by simply chilling and working on her tan on the boat, which was surrounded by the beautiful deep blue sea. This was possibly Kylie’s million-dollar yacht, which she reportedly rented for the duration of her Italy trip, as per E! News. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star brought her loved ones to the southern European country for a lavish birthday bash, and she couldn’t have been in better company.

Her beau, rapper Travis Scott, and their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster joined her. While her sisters were all unable to attend the party, “momager” Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble were also there. Many of Kylie’s close friends joined the group, too, including Sofia Richie and boyfriend Scott Disick, Stassie, Victoria Villarroel, and Yris Palmer, among others.

They have all engaged in a series of fun activities, from dancing sessions on the yacht to going jet-skiing together and visiting the beautiful Almafi coast.