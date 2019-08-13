Meredith Mickelson Goes Au Naturel, Covers Herself In Sand In New Snap

American model Meredith Mickelson is raising the heat of her Instagram page by posting multiple sexy snaps of late.

While her previous few pictures featured her dressed up in a skimpy bikini, in the most recent share, the 20-year-old model took sexiness to the next level by going completely au naturel.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen sitting on the beach while stretching herself backward to strike a pose. Even though Meredith censored her assets with the help of her hands, she left plenty for her fans to look at and drool over.

To spice things up, she covered herself in sand which added an extra tinge of sultriness to the picture.

In the caption, the model thanked her photographer, Victor Robertof, who motivated her to strike the difficult yet sexy pose.

Within less than a day of posting, the picture has successfully accrued more than 51,000 likes and over 320 comments, where fans and followers drooled over Meredith’s sexiness and showered her with numerous compliments.

Some of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation for the hot picture, including Kristina Levina, Rachel Cook, Janice Joostema, Chase Carter, Isabelle Mathers, Brooklyn Kelly, and Charlotte D’Alessio, to name a few.

“God, you are such a beautiful human,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Is this my new screensaver? 100 %,” another one of her fans wrote on the picture. In response, Meredith wrote that the commentator is her “screen Savior.”

Meanwhile, a third fan, who earlier commented on Meredith’s picture and who she replied to, wrote the following to thank the model.

“I still can’t believe you answered me yesterday…I’m super happy because I’m in love with you!!! Ti amo, from Italy.”

Photographer Victor Robertof also posted a topless picture of the model on his personal Instagram page, where she could be seen posing next to a rocky background, wearing a pair of skimpy silk bikini bottoms.

The model struck a side pose to expose major sideboob and also put her pert derriere on full display to send temperatures soaring.

Even though Victor censored Meredith’s nipples through a photo-editing tool, fans couldn’t contain their excitement after looking at the generous display of skin. As a result, they showered her with all sorts of comments to express their feelings. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

According to an article by Vogue, Meredith has not only posed for the cover of the magazine twice but she has also worked for the campaigns of renowned brands, including Calvin Klein and Maybelline.