‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 28 Cast Is ‘Really Good,’ ABC Boss Teases

The cast announcement for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition could get a '10.'

Dancing with the Stars fans are still waiting on the Season 28 cast announcement, but it sounds like it will be worth the wait. In a new interview with TV Line, ABC entertainment president Karey Burke revealed that the cast for the celebrity ballroom competition is an impressive one.

While Burke would not name names on the DWTS cast, she told the TV site that the lineup is “really good.” With an emphasis on really.

In a previous interview with Deadline, Burke said that this season will feature some big names.

“I’m quite excited about the casting they’ve put together,” Burke said. “The names that I have heard [are impressive]. I think it’s going to be a big season.”

While the first two celebrity dancers were originally set to be revealed on Good Morning America on Monday, August 5, the show came and went with no announcement. Gold Derby reported that the Dancing with the Stars announcement was indefinitely postponed in light of the tragic mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that occurred the weekend before. DWTS host Tom Bergeron later confirmed the news and hinted that the cast list, or at least part of it, will be revealed sometime next week.

You can see Tom Bergeron’s tweets about the Dancing with the Stars cast announcement below.

I assume given coverage of the domestic terrorist shootings in Texas & Ohio @GMA wisely opted to delay it — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 5, 2019

Not next week. But not too much beyond next week. ???? https://t.co/W4BiAnfMjC — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 9, 2019

In addition to the casting tease, ABC’s Burke also offered new insight into the retooled DWTS as she touched on “format tweaks” that will put more emphasis on the still-unnamed stars.

“It’s about [shifting] the focus of the show to really focus on it being a celebration of dance, and also focusing on the celebrities,” the ABC boss told TV Line.

As for who could appear on Dancing with the Stars, fans already know that recent Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is a likely contender. On his Reality Steve blog, Bachelor spoiler king Steve Carbone teased the possibility, especially given that Brown relocated to the L.A. area after her wrapping her season of The Bachelorette. The former Miss Alabama previously trained as a dancer, so DWTS would be totally in her lane.

Woman’s Day notes that other names that have been rumored for the Dancing with the Stars Season 28 cast include Robert Irwin, the brother of DWTS Season 21 winner Bindi Irwin. In addition, Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina Lohan has been a rumored contestant, fresh off the heels of her memorable stint on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi also revealed that she had been in conversations with the producers of the dancing show, LA Mag reported.

Dancing with the Stars returns to ABC Monday, September 16 at 8/7c.