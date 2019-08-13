‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Culberson Shows Off Weight Loss In Instagram Photo

Briana Culberson has been following the Keto diet.

Vicki Gunvalson traveled to the east coast from her home in southern California days ago, and during her trip to daughter Briana Culberson’s new home in North Carolina, she shared plenty of fun photos with her fans and followers of her time at the beach.

According to an August 12 report from Bravo TV’s The Lookbook, the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, also shared a photo during her visit. In his pic, Briana was seen showing off her impressive weight loss as they posed on the beach with their two sons.

As the outlet explained, Briana and Ryan have been sharing their weight loss efforts online for the past year and recently revealed that they’ve been following the Keto diet in an effort to get, and stay, in great shape as they continue to raise their young sons. Briana has also been working out, and when it comes to her results, she looks like a different person in recent photos.

In Ryan’s photo, Briana stood proudly in a low-cut black dress as she showed off her thin legs. Meanwhile, in a snap shared by Briana last month, the former reality star offered her fans and followers a rare look at her physique while posing in a leopard-print swimsuit.

Earlier this summer, after revealing in March that he and Briana had lost a combined 86 pounds on the Keto diet, Ryan returned to social media to reveal that he and Briana have since lost even more weight for a combined total of 107 pounds.

According to a July report from Bravo’s The Feast, Briana and Ryan’s weight loss was prompted by Briana’s past health struggles, which include a bout with Lupus and issues with her thyroid. On Instagram, Briana opened up about the way in which her diet changes have positively impacted her health.

“We’re on strict Keto for over a year now and my thyroid levels are well controlled. (I had a total throidectomy in 2011.) I’ve been on the same dose of mmy synthroid and cytomel for about 6 months now, which is a record for me!” she shared.

To see more of Gunvalson and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. As fans may have heard, Gunvalson is currently appearing on the show in a “friend” role after starring on the series full-time for 13 seasons.