Bonnie Chapman ‘Pissed’ After Reports That Her Dad Is Dating Circulate

Bonnie Chapman, daughter of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, has responded to rumors that her father is dating, just weeks after his beloved wife, Beth, died of cancer, Us Magazine reports. And she’s none too happy about it.

Beth and Duane were married for 13 years and had two children — Bonnie and their son Garry — as well as 10 other children between them from previous relationships. Beth was by Duane’s side as he rose up from a Honolulu bail bondsman to become one of the nation’s biggest reality TV stars. After their first show, Dog the Bounty Hunter, ran its course, the two paired up again for Dog’s Most Wanted on WGN America.

Unfortunately, while filming the new show, Beth lost her battle with cancer. She died on June 26.

It’s only been a few weeks, and now Duane is the subject of rumors that say he’s dating again. Specifically, the rumors popped up after he was spotted at dinner with an unidentified female.

As it turns out, according to Bonnie, the event wasn’t a date at all; it was a business dinner. In an Instagram post that appears to have since been deleted, she spared no ire for people who are concluding that her father is dating just weeks after his late wife was laid to rest.

“Pissed on my father’s behalf that he can’t go on a business dinner without someone speculating he’s on a date.”

Specifically, Bonnie says, the woman in question was a member of their crew, and that there were at least eight other people out with them that night.

“Leave my father alone, let him try to continue our business in peace,” she wrote.

According to ET Online, those present were sound and camera people affiliated with Duane’s work. Though the mystery woman wasn’t specifically identified, an unidentified source tells the magazine that she’s someone who’s known the family for years.

“This is not some secret hookup,” says the source.

This is the second time since Beth’s death that a story involving the family has made headlines. Weeks ago, as reported at the time by Us Magazine, several items were stolen from the family’s merchandise store in Edgewater, Colorado. Some of the items taken included personal items that had belonged to Beth.

“Not only did the thieves take thousands of dollars of clothing, these criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans,” said a family spokesperson at the time.