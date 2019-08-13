Courtney Stodden Flaunts Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination In Marilyn Monroe Inspired Photo Shoot

Courtney Stodden is a huge fan of Marilyn Monroe and doesn’t attempt to hide it. Often posting photos of the late actress on her social media account, the American media personality channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe in a racy beach photo shoot this past Sunday, wrote The Daily Mail.

In the photos, the model flaunts her curvy figure while wearing an impossibly tiny pink bikini that leaves little to the imagination. The strapless top is held together by two skimpy strings that leave her busty chest on display. The high-waisted string bottoms leave little of her bottom half covered and allow viewers to appreciate her toned tummy, complete with a belly button piercing.

The 24-year-old completed the beach look with a pair of satin fuchsia evening gloves that covered her forearms to just above the elbow while adding a gold upper arm bracelet to the outfit. Marilyn Monroe wore similar gloves in the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes while singing the iconic song Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.

Also as a node to the late model, Courtney wore her shoulder-length locks died a platinum blonde, while adding a painted beauty mark to her cheek and dark eyebrows.

Last week, the social media star visited Marilyn’s grave at Westwood Village Memorial Park on the anniversary of her death. Courtney showed up to the actress’s crypt dressed as Marilyn in an extra-wide brimmed pink hat, a black crop top, and a navy blue skirt. She wore a face full of makeup, including extra-dark eyeliner and mascara and pink lips. She accessorized with large diamond stud earrings and bright-red painted nails while donning a gray and white checkered bag over one shoulder.

Courtney’s visit to Marilyn’s resting place last week was not her first — she was seen paying her respects in 2016 as well. Expressing how much she admired the actress, Courtney left a letter that read in part, “If I could bring you back for just one day, I’d tell you how much you’re missed,” according to TMZ.

The model also dressed in a Marilyn-esque outfit for the 2016 visit that included a white, low-cut skin-tight dress that left her busty cleavage on display and pink high heels. Her platinum blonde hair was grown out at the time and hung in curls down her chest and back.

In addition to the letter, Courtney also left a bouquet of white roses at Marilyn’s crypt.

Marilyn died of an overdose on August 5, 1962 from a probable suicide, although many believed that her death was tied to her affair with then-president John F. Kennedy.