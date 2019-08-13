Liam Hemsworth Hits The Waves In Body-Hugging Wetsuit Post Miley Split

Hemsworth was seen surfing with brother Chris Hemsworth following news of his split with Miley Cyrus.

Actor Liam Hemsworth was seen hitting the beach following his recent split from wife Miley Cyrus, per a report from US Weekly. The actor was spotted surfing the waves on Tuesday with his 36-year-old brother and Avengers actor Chris Hemsworth.

The 29-year-old actor was seen alongside his brother wearing a skin-tight black wetsuit firmly gripping onto his white surfboard as he walked along the shoreline in his Australian homeland.

As US Weekly reported, Hemsworth has been spending time with family in Australia since his split from Miley, which the couple confirmed over the weekend. The famous duo was married just about eight months ago in a private and secret ceremony at their home in Tennessee.

Hemsworth recently broke his silence on the news of his split from the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, per a recent report from People.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the actor said in a post on Instagram.

He reminded his 13.7 million Instagram followers that the split between the couple was private, and said that he would not be providing comment to the media. He warned his fans that any statements attributed to him would be fake.

His ex, meanwhile, was found getting comfortable with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter. The two were photographed in a steamy make-out session at a pool in Italy over the weekend.

"Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon." – Brody Jenner https://t.co/PIGjHI5SNJ — E! News (@enews) August 11, 2019

Loading...

Cyrus had also taken to Instagram to share her own cryptic message amid the split, saying that “change is inevitable,” per a previous report from The Inquisitr. Cyrus also shared a photo of herself in a recording studio on Monday, leaving fans to speculate that the singer-songwriter could be recording music about her breakup or her new fling with Carter.

Cyrus and Hemsworth had dated on and off for about a decade before they officially tied the knot last year. The now-separated pair met when they filmed The Last Song, a move where the two starred as lovers.

In addition to his marriage to Cyrus, The Hunger Games actor has previously dated actresses Amanda Bynes, Eliza Gonzalez, Nina Dobrev, and Maika Monroe, according to an US Weekly report.

Hemsworth’s brother Chris, who joined him on the beach in a green beanie, a loose grey T-Shirt and a pair of sunglasses, has been married to model Elsa Pataky since 2010. The two, who have a happy marriage according to a previous USA Today report, share three children.