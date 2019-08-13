Cara Delevingne Shows Off ‘A’ Tattoo In Nude Photoshoot, Talks About Girlfriend Ashley Benson

The model appears to have a tattoo in tribute to her partner, Ashley Benson.

In a nude cover shoot for Marie Claire‘s “Obsession” September issue, model Cara Delevingne revealed a delicate “A” tattoo on her ribcage, reported the Daily Mail.

As noted by The Inquisitr, Cara, 27, posted the cover shoot in a series of Instagram posts. Fans surmised the tattoo was a tribute to her girlfriend, Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

“‘A’ for Ashley, and styled just like from PLL,” wrote a fan.

“A FOR ASHLEY,” commented another, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“‘A’ just like in pll and for Ashley I’M DYING,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

During the interview with Marie Claire, the model discussed her relationship with Ashley. She revealed that she was not looking for love when she first met the gorgeous blonde.

“We weren’t looking for it. It was really just very authentic and natural,” said Cara.

Earlier this week, Allure reported that Ashley has debuted two tattoos in honor of Cara. The actress recently got the initials “CD” inked on her rib cage by celebrity tattoo artist Jon Boy. Ashley seemingly decided one tattoo wasn’t enough and went back to Jon Boy’s shop in New York. The fresh tat was revealed on Jon Boy’s Instagram page.

In the photo, Ashley shows off the dainty tattoo just above her hip bone. The minimalist inscription reads “squish,” Ashley’s nickname for Cara.

The adorable couple met during the filming of Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss, and began dating last year, reported the Daily Mail. The pair was first spotted packing on the PDA at London’s Heathrow Airport. However, the couple did not confirm they were together until this June.

During the Trevor Live New York Gala, Cara spoke about her decision to make her relationship public.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know. It’s been just about our one year anniversary so, why not?” explained the model.

The pair was photographed wearing matching rings on their vacation in Saint-Tropez, leading fans to believe they were engaged, noted The Cut.

“Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne are engaged… I’m officially dead,” wrote a passionate fan on Twitter.

“ashley benson and cara delevingne got engaged, we won again gays,” added another Twitter user.

This month, The Sun reported that the couple had tied the knot in Las Vegas, with just a handful of guests. However, Cosmopolitan revealed that the rumors appeared to be false.