Brooke Burke, 47, Sets Instagram On Fire With Skimpy Bikini And Flirty Dance Video

Brooke Burke has become a serious fitness enthusiast and she was ready to show off what she’s got in her latest Instagram post. The former Dancing with the Stars host and Playboy Playmate was recently seen living her best life in Mexico and she wasn’t hiding it in a video shared with her followers.

Brooke shared the short video clip via Instagram on Tuesday morning. The former Playboy Playmate noted that she had been staying at a luxury resort named Hotel Esencia, which is located between Tulum and Playa del Carmen. Based on the landscape shown in Brooke’s video, it is easy to see why she chose this place to stay.

The fitness bombshell teased that this vacation was about bikinis and champagne. Brooke added hashtags teasing the idea of always being on vacation along with living a little. This clip was an immediate hit among Brooke’s followers.

In the video, Brooke was barefoot and wearing a tiny bikini that left little to the imagination. She was out on a deck overlooking the ocean and wore a hat as her long, dark hair blew in loose, beachy waves while she danced.

The mismatched bikini Brooke chose to wear consisted of blue bottoms with tie sides that showed off plenty of her pert booty. The bombshell wore a simple black triangle bikini top with crisscross straps in the back. This ensemble perfectly flaunted Brooke’s insane abs and curvy backside while teasing just a hint of cleavage.

Another recent Instagram post of Brooke’s detailed that she was leaving Mexico and heading to Las Vegas. It appeared that this relaxing, fabulous vacation was still very much on her mind, though.

Once Brooke got to Las Vegas, it was non-stop activity. She noted via Instagram that she was there to kick off a new Skechers apparel line. Fans simply cannot believe that the stunning fitness guru is about to turn 48.

A lot has changed for Brooke since her days hosting Dancing with the Stars and competing on The Apprentice. Brooke ended her 10-year marriage to actor David Charvet early last year, but she seems to be thriving post-divorce.

As Us Weekly detailed soon after David and Brooke split, the former Playboy Playmate insisted she wouldn’t be letting baggage from her marriage drag her down. It certainly appears she’s been quite successful on that front.

Being fit and gorgeous is nothing new for this 47-year-old star. However, fans can see that Brooke seems especially radiant and confident these days. This flirty dance video proves she is content and happy with where her life is at right now.