NeNe Leakes Is Trying To Reconcile With ‘RHOA’ Cast Amid Season 12, Confirms Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss opened up about her co-star's Season 12 attitude during a new interview.

NeNe Leakes is said to be making an effort to reconcile with the Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars she suffered falling outs with during Season 11 amid filming for the series’ upcoming 12th season.

During an interview with Hollywood Life at the Beautycon event in Los Angeles on August 10, Leakes’ co-star, Kandi Burruss, confirmed that Leakes is trying to work on a number of her friendships within the group and putting forth effort to make amends.

Burruss also said that she and Leakes are surprisingly getting along as they film for the new episodes of the Bravo TV reality series. That said, when asked about the cast’s recent trip to Canada, Burruss described the group vacation as “explosive” and “crazy.”

Burruss continued with the outlet, saying that when it comes to Real Housewives vacations, there’s always some explosive moments, even when things between the women start off in a calm and cool place.

Although Burruss suggested things became quite tense between certain co-stars in Canada, she also said that she wasn’t involved in the majority of the disputes. In fact, according to Burruss, she’s been “kind of” getting along with everybody on the Season 12 cast.

As for the rest of the cast, Hollywood Life noted that while Porsha Williams shared a group photo during their trip to Canada, Leakes was not included in her post. Instead, Burruss was seen with Kenya Moore, Tanya Sam, and Cynthia Bailey as Leakes posted a cryptic message on her Instagram page that spoke of a desire to mend friendships and also said that “some people play victim well.”

In Leakes’ cryptic post, which she shared on her Instagram page, the longtime reality star said she was writing to her fans as she traveled back home to Georgia from her Real Housewives of Atlanta cast trip in Canada.

“Sitting on my flight this morning reflecting/thinking about how I’ve had to make amends with people who actually wronged me and the way that has made me feel,” she wrote. “When your a big personality, the fingers get pointed in your direction a lot as the bad guy. It’s just crazy to me how society judges from the outside in, instead of the inside out. I’m just grateful to God that i was given great discernment! Happy Sunday #yourdayiscoming PS: some people play victim well.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year or early next year.