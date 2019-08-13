Lizzo Wants To Date A Hemsworth, Just Not Liam Because She’s ‘Not Messing With Miley’s Man’

Now that Liam Hemsworth is a free man, it seems like ladies are lining up to take Miley Cyrus’ spot. One person who won’t be vying for the place at Liam’s side is Lizzo. While the singer says she’s down with dating a Hemsworth, she said she’s “not messing with Miley’s man.”

According to E! News, the 31-year-old singer was talking about her love life with the hosts of The Project when she announced that she was ready to find a man. One of the Australian show’s co-hosts, Carrie Bickmore, pointed out that there are “a lot of great Geminis Down Under” ready to party.

“All right! Turn up! I’m ready!” Lizzo joked. “I’m going to find a Hemsworth cousin. I’m going to find the Hemsworth younger brother and see what’s up.”

When Carrie commented that Liam was on the market after the couple announced over the weekend that they were calling it quits on their eight-month marriage, Lizzo shut the suggestion down.

“I need my own Hemsworth,” she said, adding that she wasn’t “messing with Miley’s man.”

Miley and Liam made headlines after the “Wrecking Ball” singer was spotted in Italy kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter. A rep for the singer released a statement announcing the couple was calling it quits, after more than 10 years of on-and-off dating and a short marriage, to pursue their own careers and lives.

At the same time, Lizzo made headlines herself this week after she posted and subsequently deleted a tweet comparing herself to fellow hip-hop artists Swae Lee and Future. According to Billboard, the singer has been facing backlash from the rappers’ fans for the now-deleted message.

“Sometimes I get pissed that there are people who call future & swae lee rappers and still question whether or not I belong in the rap conversation…,” she wrote. “But then I remember I have the #4 song in the country, laugh, go back to my dream job and log off.”

After seeing that she had upset Swae Lee and Future fans, she deleted the original tweet and posted a follow-up message.

Loading...

I forgot that the internet is not the place for my emotions anymore ????????‍♀️ I love everybody goodnight — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 10, 2019

It didn’t end there, though. She added a second response later, saying that she had to clarify her tweet since it was being taken the wrong way. Lizzo tweeted that she loved both of her fellow artists, but was questioning why they were considered real rappers while she wasn’t, despite the three having similar rapping and singing styles.