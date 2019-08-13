Chrissy Teigen Jokes That She’s A Member Of The ‘Tiny Booty Club’ In Swimsuit-Clad Photo

Chrissy Teigen is poking a little fun at herself on social media.

As fans of the model know, Teigen regularly posts on Instagram, often sharing silly photos and videos of herself and John Legend. The stunner has no problem poking fun at herself and her famous hubby to fans and her sarcasm is always hilarious. In the most recent photo that was shared with her 25 million-plus fans, Teigen got sexy and funny at the very same time.

In the image, the mother of two lies on her tummy in a comfy-looking grey pool lounger. One of her dogs sits at the end of the chair, just next to her feet as he lays on a purple-colored towel. Teigen buries her head in another purple towel and grey pillow, wearing her short, dark tresses pulled back in a low bun. Her gorgeous legs and side are on display in the photo in a tiny swimsuit that shows off her whole entire figure.

In the caption of the image, Teigen tells fans that she’s a member of the “Tiny Booty Club” by simply just using a hashtag in the caption. Since the post went live just a few short hours ago, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from fans with over 534,000 likes in addition to 3,100-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Teigen know that she’s hilarious while countless others let her know that they feel her pain. A few others offered her re-assurance, letting her know that she still looks amazing despite the fact that she doesn’t have a derriere like one of the Kardashian sisters.

“When you compare it to everyone that has had surgery. We fall in the #naturalbooty club,” one follower commented on the photo.

“Idk why you even care…you’re a witty, intelligent, sweet human being,” another follower wrote.

“Way nicer than the huge/fake booty club,” one more chimed in.

In a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, Teigen opened up about her career and personal life. The multi-talented model has already written a few cookbooks and she is no stranger to keeping things real with fans. In the sit-down, she says that she knows that her body has changed after having children, pointing out that some people just forget what a regular body even looks like.

“There are people out there who are struggling, and I’m struggling, and it’s okay to come to terms with realizing it’s going to be a bit of a journey. I’m not blind: I see my body, I see the difference in shape, I see that I gained weight.”

Luckily for Teigen, she knows that having her kids was more important than a perfect body and she’s still confident in her own skin.