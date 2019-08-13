Ashley Alexiss Busts Out Of Sheer Lingerie That Puts Her Curves On Full Display

Ashley Alexiss has gained an enormous Instagram following after starring in the #SISwimSearch fashion show this past July. The model continues to attract more followers to her account as she posts racy photos that show off her curvy figure while promoting her swimsuit brand, Alexiss Swimwear.

In her latest snap, posted on Monday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model stuns in sheer purple lingerie that leaves little of her body to the imagination. Made of both lacy and sheer material, the plunging piece barely covers her busty cleavage while the see-through bottom half shows off her lower belly. The intricately designed lingerie also includes two strings crossing from one shoulder to the other, flattering the curve of her chest.

The model finished the look with her blonde hair blown back from her face and falling loose down her back. She also wore a face full of makeup, including black eyeliner and mascara and pearly pink lipstick. She flashed her signature bright-white smile towards the camera, while posing with one hand pushing back her hair and the other poised on her chest.

In the caption of the post, Ashley writes a sweet message to her followers, telling them that it’s a wonderful thought that the best days of our lives are yet to come. The geotag feature of the social media site puts the model’s location in Los Angeles, California.

The comments section of the lingerie snap was full of compliments for the model, as her 1.8 million followers called her “gorgeous,” “stunning,” and “beautiful.” One follower even referred to Ashley as “curvy perfection.”

“Good lord you’re beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“This is your best pic ever!” another follower wrote.

Loading...

“@ashalexiss such goals!! I cant wait to be as amazing as you are,” one more adoring fan chimed in, following up with a fire, heart-eyed, and kissy face emoji.

In a blurb on her personal website, the model describes herself as a plus size model, a business owner, and media personality.

“At the age of 26, she has been able to successfully reach millions of people through the world of social media; really getting her brand recognized. Alexiss is not your average model and consistently pushes the limits within the industry with her size as well as her personality,” the site reads.

In a heartfelt quote, Ashley writes that her supporters have been her biggest motivation and that she can’t thank them enough for having her back through these last several years, adding that everything she has is all thanks to them.