Sofia Richie Plays With Fire In Braless & Nude Crop Top With Gold-Metallic Pants

Sofia Richie’s wardrobe choices are upping the ante. The model and girlfriend to Scott Disick has been photographed in a particularly brave outfit, although fans of the 20-year-old would likely argue that this girl can handle just about anything.

Earlier today, The Daily Mail published photos of Sofia enjoying a stroll in downtown Portofino, Italy. The model was snapped in the city’s crowded streets with Kylie Jenner’s mother Kris and the makeup mogul’s best friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

While 63-year-old Kris came covered up in a long and feather-adorned black dress and Stassie went retro in a fitted jacket dress with oversized shoulder pads, Sofia seemed to have selected a more risqué ensemble. The model had gone loud with a pair of gold-metallic pants and a sexy crop top in nude colors. The skimpy upper saw Sofia rock the braless look with full vigor, although some might say that the crop top was playing with fire. The material was semi-sheer, with Sofia’s assets definitely taking center stage. The blonde looked the epitome of modern-day fashion, channeling both athleisurewear trends and the Kardashian-Jenner adored statement look.

Sofia paired her unusual getup with simple accessories. The star was snapped in black kitten heels with a shoulder bag in earthy tones. Of course, Sofia came smartphone-in-hand.

Sofia may front media outlets on account of her relationship with 36-year-old Disick, but not everything is about Sofia’s romance with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby daddy. Sofia herself is fast-rising in the Hollywood circle, with her style finding itself increasingly noticed. The model recently announced her collaboration with swimwear brand Frankie’s.

Speaking to Grazia about her style, Sofia revealed that she’s actually a mixed bag.

“Honestly, I can’t really pin exactly what I am because I wake up every morning and I decide that I want to be girly or I want to be a tomboy, or I don’t know like I’m all over the place. But for the most part, I’m comfortable. I think that’s an important key factor to me.”

Interestingly, Sofia’s interview with the magazine mentioned footwear similar to the sandals spotted on the model in today’s images.

“I love the mule heel. I just feel like it’s easy and it’s elegant, but it’s comfortable. My favorite in this collection is a mule heel called the Portofino and it’s about to come out,” she added.

Sofia then admitted to a love of footwear retail therapy. Fans wishing to see more of Sofia should follow her Instagram account.