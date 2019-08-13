Fans Think Former ‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Looks Like A ‘Different Person’ In Shocking New Photos

Over the weekend, Farrah Abraham attended Beautycon in Los Angeles. The former Teen Mom star and her 10-year-old daughter were at the event together and photographed on the red carpet. Farrah wore a gold jumpsuit and while some fans criticized the look, according to OK! Magazine, other fans commented on the fact that they feel Farrah looks like a “different person.”

One fan wrote that they wouldn’t have “recognized” the former reality television show star and another added, “I hope for Farrah it’s only Botox and it wears out over time.”

According to the site, one Reddit user wrote, “She looks like a completely different person.”

It is unknown if Farrah has undergone any recent plastic surgery, but the former Teen Mom OG star has been open about going under the knife in the past. In 2015, she underwent a lip procedure that went wrong. She shared photos of the botched procedure and opened up to PEOPLE about the scary experience.

“I could feel everything, and it was hurting in a crazy way, and my lip was blowing up as I was sitting there. I’m like, ‘Okay, you guys need to shoot me with something to get this out of my body because I am clearly having some type of a reaction,’ and it was scaring me.”

She later appeared on E!’s show Botched.

Farrah Abraham was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, but her daughter’s father had passed away in a tragic car accident before their baby was born. Farrah went on to continue sharing her story on Teen Mom OG. During the shows hiatus, Farrah ventured into the adult film industry, something that ended up causing tension between her and her co-stars when the show returned to the air.

Farrah eventually left the show in 2018 and, following her departure, Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd were added to the show in her place. Bristol left the show after only one season, but Cheyenne remains on Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie McKee was added to the last few episodes of the show, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the show’s ratings continue to decline and have been since Farrah left the show.

The season finale of Teen Mom OG will air Monday night on MTV. While fans won’t be able to catch up with Farrah Abraham on the episode, fans can tune in to catch up with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd.