Kylie Jenner Flaunts Famous Booty In Tiny Blue Bikini

Kylie Jenner has had a lot to celebrate in the last few days. Over the weekend, the beauty mogul celebrated her 22nd birthday with a lavish Italian tour alongside friends, family and, of course, her young daughter Stormi. Meanwhile, her corresponding 22nd birthday Kylie Cosmetics collection has proven to be wildly popular with fans — something the birthday girl celebrated with a sizzling new addition to her Instagram account that her followers are loving just as much as her newest makeup products.

The steamy upload was shared on Tuesday, August 13, and included not one, but two jaw-dropping shots of the reality television star sunbathing out on a large yacht. In the first shot, the stunner turned her head slightly to stare at the camera through her trendy round sunglasses, while the full birthday collection package sat right beside her. Behind her, a pal used the set’s shiny pink logo box to tan — which the babe dubbed “iconic.”

Kylie’s 143 million followers, however, may not have even noticed who or what was in the background behind her, instead remaining focused on her impressive figure that she flaunted in a tiny blue bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Kylie sent pulses racing in her minuscule swimwear that hardly provided any coverage to her famous curves. Though mostly out of sight, fans could tell that her bikini top was of the triangle-style and, if it was anything like the other two-pieces she’s sported during her trip, left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight. The halter top wrapped once around her neck, while also tying tight around her back to accentuate her slender frame and flat torso.

The first photo cut the young billionaire off just below her hips, but fans didn’t have to look far for a glimpse at the lower half of her bikini. A swipe to the second photo of the set revealed a close-up look at the babe’s nearly bare back and curvaceous derriere that was hardly covered by the matching blue Chanel bikini bottoms she sported. The number boasted a dangerously cheeky cut that left Kylie’s booty almost completely exposed, while its waistband sat high on her hips to highlight her trim waist even more.

No Kardashian-Jenner ensemble is complete without trendy accessories, and Kylie’s certainly did not disappoint. The beauty added a slew of rings and chunky gold chain bracelets, as well as large hoop earrings. Her dark tresses were pulled back in a bun, keeping them from covering up her face that sported a stunning makeup look consisting of full eyebrows, shimmering highlighter, and a light pink lip — all likely using products from her own line.

As is the norm with many of the star’s Instagram snaps, Kylie’s newest bikini pics racked up thousands of likes and comments within minutes. The eye-popping upload was double-tapped over 1.3 million times in just 30 minutes since going live on the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Nearly 6,000 notes flooded the comments section as well, many with compliments for the bombshell’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfect girl,” one person wrote, while another said that Kylie was “always stunning.”

“Literally obsessed w u,” commented a third.

