Miley Cyrus Reportedly Left Liam Hemsworth Because She Didn’t Want To Be A ‘Domesticated Housewife’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shocked fans when they called it quits last week, leaving fans wondering what went wrong with their marriage. Now, an insider is saying that the singer wasn’t satisfied with playing the role of a housewife, and she was bored in bed.

Radar Online reports that the sexually fluid Cyrus wasn’t satisfied in her relationship for months before deciding to split.

“She was bored in her marriage and she was bored in bed with Liam,” a source said.

Apparently, Hemsworth knew that Cyrus wasn’t feeling things, and he was willing to try to save their eight-month marriage, but it wasn’t enough. He even offered to add a third person to their bed to make things more exciting.

“She really did try her best to fit into this wife role at first, but she is just not ready to be a domesticated housewife,” the source said.

Fox News reports that people familiar with the pair’s relationship knew that Hemsworth let Cyrus date outside of their marriage and that they had even considered couples’ therapy in order to repair their crumbling relationship. Still, nothing seems to have worked to stitch the two back together.

Fans know that the couple, who married eight months ago after more than a decade of on-and-off dating, decided to call it quits on their marriage.

A spokesperson for the singer said that they had decided to focus on their careers and themselves as their lives evolved and assured fans that the two were dedicated to raising their family of animals together. As The Inquisitr reported, it seems as though the couple is having trouble coming to an agreement on how to co-parent their eight pooches and assorted other pets.

The message came just hours after a photo surfaced showing the singer on a boat in Italy smooching Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter.

Hemsworth took the high road in the aftermath, saying in an Instagram post that he wishes Miley well as they move apart.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he said. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Miley hasn’t addressed the split directly but has made vague posts about her evolving life on Instagram.