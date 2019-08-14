NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Could Trade Devin Booker In The ‘Future,’ Former Hawks GM Predicts

Will Devin Booker demand a trade from the Phoenix Suns if they suffer another disappointing season?

The crazy 2019 NBA offseason featured several NBA superstars leaving their respective teams to chase for an NBA championship title somewhere else. However, although all the big names in the free agency market have already found a new home, there are still plenty of players who are expected to be moved before or during the 2019-20 NBA season.

In an appearance on NBA TV on Monday, former Atlanta Hawks general manager Wes Wilcox named six players whom he believes will be traded now, later in the 2019-20 NBA season, and in the future. As expected, usual trade candidates like Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Andre Iguodala of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers are included on Wilcox’s list. All those veterans undeniably need a fresh start on legitimate contenders instead of wasting their time with their current teams. Meanwhile, Wilcox named Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Andrew Wiggins of the Minnesota Timberwolves as the two players who will be moved in the future.

“Chris Paul and (Andre) Iguodala, we know that they’re in the trade market and they’re available. Of these other 4 names, we can probably take (Andrew) Wiggins and (Devin) Booker into the future,” Wilcox said, as quoted by Duane Rankin of azcentral.com.

Of all the players Wilcox mentioned, Suns shooting guard Devin Booker proved to be the most interesting trade candidate. Though Booker just signed a massive contract extension that will keep him in Phoenix until the 2023-24 NBA season, it’s easy to understand why Wilcox doesn’t see him finishing his NBA career as a member of the Suns. Despite Booker’s impressive performance almost every night, the Suns remain as one of the worst NBA teams in the league.

Could the Phoenix #Suns part ways with the highest paid player in franchise history in Devin Booker? A former #NBA GM thinks that's a possibility in the future.https://t.co/b3VBWNLKrl pic.twitter.com/n2YB7WFkW7 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) August 13, 2019

As Rankin noted, the trade rumors surrounding Devin Booker might sound crazy right now, but things are expected to dramatically change if the Suns continue to suffer disappointing seasons.

“If Phoenix keeps losing at a record rate this season and next season, what will the Suns do with a player who is clearly they’re best one, but the team isn’t winning with him? Rumor talk is big in the NBA. That’s what this is, but Phoenix needs a winning return in its major investment in Booker.”

The Suns may have made some upgrades this summer, but their roster, as currently constructed, doesn’t have what it takes to contend for the NBA championship title or even earn a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference. If the Suns won’t be able to build a title-contending team around Devin Booker, it may not take long before they suffer the same fate as the Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans.