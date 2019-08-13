Liam Hemsworth Shows Miley Cyrus What She’s Missing In Ripped Surfing Pics

Liam Hemsworth has been photographed since the shock news that his marriage to singer Miley Cyrus has come to an end. The SHE IS COMING singer is still front-page news for her August 10 announcement that she and Liam are over. The 26-year-old singer has proven a headline-maker for more than just her breakup announcement, though: Miley appears to have embarked on a relationship with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter, with photos of Miley and Kaitlynn making out in swimsuits proving a talking point as fans digested news of the split.

Earlier today, The Metro obtained photos of Liam in Byron Bay, Australia.. The 29-year-old had been photographed solo as he hit the beach for some alone surf time. Snaps showed The Hunger Games star looking somewhat somber in the face, although this Hollywood star’s super-ripped body hadn’t changed. Liam was clad in a skin-tight and all-black wetsuit as he took some time in the ocean, with fans seeing the star’s muscular torso and arms through the swimwear.

Miley may have taken to social media in ab-flashing crop tops since announcing her status as a single woman, but it looks like Liam has been able to remind his ex what she’s missing.

The Australian actor mostly appeared to take the silent route as Miley and her antics with Kaitlynn Carter swept the internet, but he has broken his silence. Liam took to Instagram last night with a photo of an ocean horizon and a caption that directly mentioned Miley.

Nothing beats a good surf. https://t.co/MEaTfxYb64 — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) August 13, 2019

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false.”

Miley and Liam tied the knot at the end of December last year. Their marriage came unannounced and low-key, with fans seeing photos of Miley in her long white dress as the couple took to social media after the nuptials. The marriage seemed to have brought pleasure both to Miley and Liam’s fans, although speculation over where things stood peaked over July and the beginning of August.

Loading...

Miley began attracting comments as she traveled for performances and appeared without Liam. Her raunchy social media updates proved popular for some by virtue of them featuring the star in a bikini, but the absence of Miley’s husband was noted. Likewise a talking point was Miley appearing without her wedding ring in a social media image shortly before her August 10 announcement.

Both Miley and Liam have received support on social media since the split. Miley, perhaps, has garnered more criticism than Liam.