Petition To Have Kyle Richards And Teddi Mellencamp Fired From ‘RHOBH’ Continues To Gain Signatures

Fans want them booted over their treatment of Lisa Vanderpump.

Could Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp be on the chopping block with Bravo TV after the controversial ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Although that idea seems highly unlikely, due to the fact that Richards is now the longest-running cast member of the series and has a tight-knit relationship with Mellencamp, some fans are hoping to see them fired ahead of Season 10.

According to a report from The Cheat Sheet on August 13, some fans are extremely unhappy with the way in which Lisa Vanderpump was treated by the two women during Season 9, and have started a petition online in an effort to have them removed from the series before filming begins on the new season.

While the petition, which was launched on Change.org, had just 2,500 signatures as of August 6, according to Hollywood Life, it has gained traction over the past week and now has over 7,500 signatures, which is about 2,500 away from its goal of 10,000 signatures.

Along with the request for signatures, the petitioner explained the reasoning behind the petition, stating that they wanted Richards and Mellencamp removed from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast because Richards has “continuously slandered” Vanderpump with accusations of leaking stories and because Mellencamp helped propel Richards’ allegations against her.

“Kyle has persistently accused Lisa with no proof whatsoever,” the petitioner explained.

The person went on to say that while Mellencamp did eventually own up to her part in the scandal, she did so only to peg Vanderpump as a villain and herself as innocent.

Following the launching of the petition to have Richards and Mellencamp fired, an insider spoke to Hollywood Life about the topic and suggested that the ladies were unconcerned about the fan’s petition to have them removed from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

“Teddi and Kyle [Richards] are not at all offended by fans calling for their firing. They’re both 100 percent confident they’ll be back for another season,” the source explained. “Both Teddi and Kyle know Lisa has really loyal, hardcore fans, however, they know they do as well, so figure it is what it is. They both know that should they get fired, it would have nothing to do with Lisa’s fans but they’re not at all worried about this.”

While Richards has been appearing on the show since its first season, Mellencamp was added to the show for Season 8.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will likely air on Bravo TV sometime early next year.