‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Abby Makes A Deal With The Devil

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 13 Chelsea learns about Anita’s scam and makes her leave Genoa City. Plus, Lola receives a letter from her dad, Christian gets lost at the park, and Phyllis tries to work with Abby.

Lola (Sasha Calle) baked up a storm, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) noticed. Lola admitted that she’s worried about the wedding even though she has total faith in Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) planning. Then Rey and Lola talked about Celeste (Eva LaRue), and Lola admitted she wants her mom at the wedding. Then Lola opened a letter from her father Adrian, and he let her know that Celeste declined to get back together with him. Lola and Rey wondered why Adrian would send the letter now, and Lola worried about cutting out her dad completely. Rey let his sister know that it is her wedding and her choice who she has walk her down the aisle.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) confronted Devon (Bryton James) for not becoming her partner but entertaining Adam’s (Mark Grossman) offer to buy The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Devon said he didn’t want to work with Phyllis, and when Phyllis pushed Devon to buy the hotel from Adam and sell it to her, Devon firmly declined. Later, Phyllis apologized to Abby (Melissa Ordway). Abby didn’t buy it, and she eventually realized that Phyllis sucked up to her because Adam let her go. Phyllis suggested that Abby buy The Grand Phoenix. Otherwise, all their hard work toward the opening would be wasted. Ultimately, Abby agreed to buy the hotel, but only if Phyllis could come up with the money to buy a stake in it as well. Abby gave Phyllis a one-week deadline to raise funds.

Loading...

At Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) talked to Anita (Catherine Bach) about why she turned down the money. Ultimately, Anita confessed that she scammed Calvin out of some money. Anita admitted that she and Daryl (Gordon Thompson) took $5 million. Chelsea threw her mom out, but later, Daryl returned with suitcases and a bag filled with cash. He gave Chelsea Calvin’s real will, which left her the contents of Calvin’s storage units, his townhouse, and cars. Daryl warned Chelsea to wash the money, and she sent one suitcase with Daryl for Anita.

Finally, Adam (Mark Grossman) tried to visit Christian (Alex Wilson), but Victoria (Amelia Heinle) claimed the little boy was too sick. However, later, Adam walked up on Victoria and Billy (Jason Thompson) playing with Christian and their kids in the park. Then Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up, and they all began bickering. Christian ran away to hide, and they all searched for him. Adam found Christian behind some bushes and got him to play soccer. Nick showed up and took Christian.