Cindy Kimberly Straddles Paddle Board With Pal While They Both Don Thong Bikinis

Cindy Kimberly definitely knows how to grab her fans’ attention on social media.

The black-haired beauty is wildly popular on Instagram, boasting a following of over 5.6 million and counting. With each and every image that she shares with fans, the model rakes in thousands of likes and comments and one of her more recent shares was certainly no exception. In the sultry, new post the model gives fans not one but two sexy photos.

In the first image of the double-photo update, Kimberly and one of her friends look like they’re in their element as they float in the middle of a gorgeous, blue body of water in Sardinia. Cindy sits on the back on a paddle board, wearing her long, dark locks down and semi-curled while looking over her shoulder and striking a seductive pose. Her gorgeous figure is on full-display in the photo as she pops out her booty while clad in a skimpy light-blue thong bikini.

Just in front of the model sits her pal, who also wears her long locks down and straight while clad in a neon pink bikini that leaves little to be desired. Just like Cindy, her friend’s derriere is exposed to the world. And the second photo in the series is just as sexy as the first only this time, the two ladies pose in profile as the sun seems to be setting just behind them. Once again, their toned and tanned figures are on full display and since the post went live of Cindy’s account, it’s earned her rave reviews.

So far, the photos have racked up over 561,000 likes in addition to 1,200-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to gush over Cindy’s amazing figure, countless others just chimed in with various emoji — most notably the flame and heart.

“u 2 r crazy attractive [sic],” one follower commented on the photo.

“Being the hottest w your bestie must be very exhausting,” another gushed.

“Really wish I was a surfboard,” one more fan wrote.

Over the past few days, the model has appeared to be spending some time vacationing in Sardinia but she did take a break from her rest and relaxation to attend the UNICEF gala. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the black-haired beauty posed on the front of a boat with a gorgeous body of water just behind her. The model’s amazing body was on full display in the images as she flaunted major cleavage in a silky pink dress that hugged her every curve.

That particular post earned her a lot of attention just like the most recent one, racking up over 500,000 likes as well as 1,800-plus comments.