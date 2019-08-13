Kylie Jenner’s 22nd Birthday Face The Last Straw For Fans Thinking She Looks 30-50

Kylie Jenner has been sparking a particularly intense wave of comments. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had her fans speculating over her seemingly-changing face for years, although it’s rare for so many comments to come in that a newspaper will document them.

As The Daily Mail reports today, fans appear to have found Kylie’s recent 22nd birthday images to be the last straw. The makeup mogul has appeared in various images centering around her luxury bash in Italy, from posed swimwear snaps on her Instagram to the wave of paparazzi images showing the star looking a little less camera-ready. The newspaper appears to have collated social media responses centering around Kylie’s face, with fans seeming convinced that Kylie looks much older than her 22 years.

“Kylie just turned 22 but looks like at least 30 with a baby,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“The first time I saw @KylieJenner I thought she’s 25 or 30 yrs old coz she have a daughter and she really look matured, but she’s only 22! 22!….” another wrote.

Other comments appeared to peg the Kylie Skin founder as looking positively middle-aged.

“I still can’t believe Kylie Jenner is only 21, she looks like a 50yr old trying to be 21,” one fan tweeted.

“Idc what anyone says. Kylie Jenner is starting to look very old!” another wrote.

Fans express their shock over Kylie Jenner's REAL age after she admitted to having work done to change her appearance https://t.co/oomEk3RvOd — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 13, 2019

The Daily Mail‘s report largely seemed out to debunk what’s been going on with Kylie’s face. The newspaper posted a series of images of Kylie in chronological order, with fans seeing the star in her teen years right through to the present day. While the headline seemed out to suggest that Kylie has admitted to going under the knife, the report did not appear to include any fresh admissions from the star. Kylie’s 2019 Paper interview was mentioned, alongside the words of plastic surgery denial that came straight from Kylie’s mouth as she spoke to the magazine.

Loading...

Kylie did, however, admit to receiving fillers. Back in 2015, Kylie opened up about her curvier figure as fans accused her of having undergone a breast augmentation. Kylie flat-out denied having implants and put her ample assets down to a weight gain of 15 pounds.

Kylie has also admitted to receiving cosmetic lip injections at a young age. For some, Kylie’s billion-dollar Kylie Cosmetics empire is an immoral one. Those more critical of Kylie often voice their disapproval at the star having built her empire on her iconic pout – this being after Kylie’s lips had been plumped up in a clinic. Not all are critical of the Lip Kit founder’s face, though.

Clearly, though, Kylie’s 22-year-old face has caused a stir.