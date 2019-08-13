Lisa Vanderpump Teases ‘Incredible’ New Season Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Celebrating One Year At TomTom

The eighth season of 'Vanderpump Rules' is believed to have wrapped last night.

Lisa Vanderpump and the Vanderpump Rules cast appeared to wrap production on the series’ upcoming eighth season on Monday night with a party celebrating the one-year anniversary of TomTom, the bar she co-owns with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

After Stassi Schroeder revealed last week that she had just a few days left of production on the new season, Vanderpump took to her Instagram page where she told fans that she and her co-stars have had “an incredible season.”

“I love each and every one of you,” she added.

Throughout Monday night, a number of cast members, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Lala Kent, Scheana Marie and Raquel Leviss, shared photos of themselves at the West Hollywood restaurant. Rumored new cast members Dayna Kathan and Danica Dow also shared photos of themselves attending the event, one of which included Sandoval’s long-time girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Although Kent’s fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, was seen in a number of social media postings throughout the anniversary party, he is not expected to appear on the show’s eight season. Instead, he and Kent are rumored to be in talks for their own series after sharing a photo at Vanderpump Rules‘ production company’s offices weeks ago.

Last month, a source spoke to Hollywood Life about the new cast members that had reportedly been added to Vanderpump Rules for Season 8 and explained that because of the new blood, certain returning cast members were upping the drama on their own storylines.

“The regular main cast has been told there will be several new cast members this season,” the source said. “Everyone is bringing their A-game. Jax even allowed James and Raquel to come to his birthday party this past weekend. Everyone was stunned to see them.”

According to the report, some of the new cast members work at SUR Restaurant, while others do not.

As for Vanderpump’s role on the eighth season, the insider went on to say that fans wouldn’t be seeing as much of her this year as they have in past seasons.

“She’s been filming a lot less, mainly because she’s so busy with Vanderpump Vegas and Vanderpump Dogs. Plus, she really wants to open a new restaurant or have a plan in place this year,” the source said.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.