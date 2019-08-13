Jeffrey Epstein Told ‘New York Times’ Sex With Teen Girls Should Be Legal, In Previously Unrevealed Interview

In the interview, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein also told a 'New York Times' columnist that he knew the dirty secrets of numerous famous people.

In a previously unreported interview conducted just last year, now-deceased convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein told a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist that he believed sex with teenage girls should be legal, that journalist revealed in a New York Times column published on Monday.

In the same column, Pulitzer-winner James B. Stewart — who won the Pulitzer for his reporting on the 1987 stock market crash — wrote that Epstein confided that he possessed “potentially damaging or embarrassing” information on numerous powerful and famous men, including information on their “sexual proclivities and recreational drug use.” Epstein told Stewart that these men had revealed their secrets to him because they considered their own scandalous behavior to be “innocuous” compared to what was already known publicly about Epstein’s status as a sex offender and pedophile.

Epstein was re-arrested on sex trafficking charges on July 6, but died on Saturday in what authorities initially termed an “apparent suicide.” But as The Inquisitr reported, a New York medical examiner who performed an autopsy on Epstein Sunday said that she needed “further information” before determining the cause of Epstein death.

Though in his interview with Stewart, Epstein did not reveal specific details of any of the supposed secrets he knew, he openly displayed pictures of himself with film director Woody Allen and former United States President Bill Clinton during Stewart’s August 16, 2018 visit to the accused sex trafficker’s lavish Upper East Side mansion — where Stewart says he was greeted by “a young woman… with what sounded like an Eastern European accent.” Stewart estimated her age to be “late teens or perhaps 20.”

A teen girl answered the door when a ‘NYT’ reporter visited Jeffrey Epstein at his mansion (pictured). Kevin Hagen / Getty Images

Epstein also displayed a photo of Saudi Arabia ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to Stewart, claiming that the Saudi prince, “visited him many times, and they spoke often.” Epstein has also been closely tied to Donald Trump, as The Inquisitr reported, who once said that he was close friends with Epstein and that Epstein was a “terrific guy.” But Trump now says he was “wasn’t a fan” of Epstein.

Loading...

In his meeting with Stewart, Epstein appeared “unapologetic” about his previous conviction for having sex with an underage girl, according to Stewart, and even argued that the act of pedophilia for which he was sentenced in 2008 should be legal, calling the criminalization of adult-teen sexual relations “a cultural aberration and that at times in history it was perfectly acceptable.”

Stewart, who said he had never previously met Epstein, had originally sought the interview after public reports that Epstein was “advising” Tesla electric auto company founder Elon Musk on Musk’s effort to take his company private. Musk, through a spokesperson, “vehemently” denied that Epstein ever advised him, and Stewart concludes in the column that Epstein “embellished” his role in Musk’s business affairs.

Nonetheless, Stewart wrote that Epstein indeed “knew an astonishing number of rich, famous and powerful people, and had photos to prove it.”