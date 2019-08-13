Kim Kardashian Called Out For Apparent Awkward Photoshop Fail On Her Thumb

Kim had a very strange thumb in a new photo with sister Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to being called out for apparent Photoshop fails on her Instagram photos, and it seems as though the reality star is now once again coming under fire for a seemingly heavily edited snap. The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is feeling the heat on social media after she shared a new snap with sister Kylie Jenner to promote their upcoming perfume collaboration.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, many called out the picture for being generally “weird” shortly after Kim shared it online, but others are now noticing what they’re claiming is a major Photoshop fail on her right hand.

Per a recent report from Cosmopolitan this week, many social media users noticed that the reality star’s thumb looked to be very odd in the upload she shared across her various social media pages with many suggesting that it had been so heavily edited, it didn’t even look like a thumb anymore.

“Nice thumb! Genetic Mutant?” one person commented on the photo, which was posted to Kim’s official Instagram account on August 12.

The outlet reported that another then wrote, “look at Kim’s hand, it looks off.”

A third commented by writing, “Why is her thumb the same size as the rest of her fingers.”

All the latest talk over Kardashian’s oddly shaped thumb and strange hand also stretched to other social media sites.

The reality star also shared the same image to her Twitter account where other fans also responded to what they claimed was the big editing mistake on her hand.

That hand has to be photoshopped surely? — David Kelly (@DaveyKell) August 12, 2019

But this most certainly isn’t the first time Kardashian has been accused of an awkward edit on one of her photos.

As The Inquisitr reported back in early April, Kim was called out on social media as the mom of four shared a new snap from a promotional shot with her famous family members ahead of the Season 16 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Loading...

Fans pointed out a multitude of what they claimed were big editing fails in the upload in the comments section.

Comments ranged from fans claiming the star’s big sister Kourtney Kardashian had been edited to have two big toes to fans noticing Khloe Kardashian missing the lower part of her body. Still, others suggested Kendall Jenner may not even have been present for the shoot and was edited in after.

Kardashian has been accused of editing her photos multiple times both since and before then, with Glamour even rounding up several of what they claimed are the star’s biggest social media Photoshop fails over the years.