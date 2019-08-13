Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Neon Green Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko put her world-famous curves on display in a minuscule bikini Monday in her latest Instagram update.

In the snap, the Russian bombshell stood outside on a beach in the shade of palm trees. She wore a tiny green string bikini that did not leave much to the imagination. The bikini top wrapped around the beauty’s voluptuous chest, revealing a decent amount of underboob. The center of the top was also open, giving viewers a nice shot of Kvitko’s cleavage. The tiny bikini bottoms were basically a piece of fabric with a thin string holding them around Kvitko’s slender waist. The beauty’s full, round hips were on display in the photo, which was taken from below Kvitko’s neckline. With one knee bent, Kvitko posed for the camera with one hand in her hair. The Instagram sensation wore a pair of reflective sunglasses and tossed her wavy hair over one shoulder. With a coy smile, she looked off into the distance with the ocean behind her.

In the photo caption, Kvitko wished her followers a good morning. Many wished her a good morning as well, but also commented on the view.

“Goood morning omg you are so so stunning a true art work,” one follower told Kvitko.

“A Goddess Bathing In The Sun!!!!” said another.

“Lovely and alluring,” one fan wrote.

Many fans couldn’t help but comment on Kvitko’s stunning physique, with one calling it “perfect.”

“What a figure,” wrote one admirer.

Another fan told the stunner that her smile and torso were “gorgeous.”

“Wow absolutely gorgeous what a body,” said another.

One of the model’s fan said that his day had “just gotten better” after seeing the titillating photo.

“GOD HAVE MERCY,” one follower quipped.

The photo was definitely a hit, as it managed to garner more than 45,000 likes and over 800 comments within an hour of going live. Such numbers are typical for Kvitko.

In fact, most of Kvitko’s snaps are extremely popular with her followers. The stunner is well-known for posting photos that show off her hourglass figure, and she has amassed quite a following because of her racy snaps. From skimpy bikinis to sexy outfits, Kvitko makes just about anything look good. The model has amassed a whopping 10.1 million followers, and those numbers do not look to be slowing down any time soon.

