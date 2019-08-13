‘Mama June’ Shannon Rejects Family Reunification, Chooses Boyfriend Geno Doak Over Daughter Honey Boo Boo

New reports suggest that reality television star “Mama June” Shannon’s dangerous downward spiral is continuing with no signs of ending anytime soon. She has been making worrisome headlines for months now, and now it seems she has drawn a line in the sand that demonstrates her determination to stick with boyfriend Geno Doak, even if it means cutting off her family.

People first met Mama June when she appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras with her daughter Alana, whose nickname is “Honey Boo Boo.” The family soon got their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and more recently, Shannon starred on the show From Not to Hot.

Unfortunately, Mama June’s priorities and personal life seem to be in shambles at this point. Shannon has been dating Geno Doak for some time now, and the couple has been generating headlines for months for all the wrong reasons.

Honey Boo Boo has reportedly been living with her big sister Pumpkin for a while, but as The Inquisitr recently noted, Alana still seems to be struggling somewhat and displaying some concerning behaviors. Now, according to TMZ, the teen’s family reached out to Mama June to try to reunite the mom with her daughters. Sadly, it seems it did not go well.

Mama June's Proving BF Geno Is Her Priority, Not Honey Boo Boo https://t.co/B0KRwwaK9L — TMZ (@TMZ) August 13, 2019

The family is said to have recently tried to convince Mama June to make some significant life changes. In exchange, reports detail, Shannon could reunite with Honey Boo Boo and take on her role as a primary caregiver again.

It seems that the family told Mama June that she had to break things off for good with Geno as well as seek professional help. It’s not clear what the expectations would be in terms of professional help, whether it would be rehab, counseling, or a combination of things. Unfortunately, it seems that the specifics didn’t matter to Shannon.

The outlet says that Mama June flat-out refused to consider ending her relationship or seeking professional help in putting her life back together again. This isn’t the first time the family has confronted Shannon about her issues, as From Not to Hot fans will remember that they staged an intervention as was shown during the recent season finale. They are said to be very concerned about Geno’s influence on their mom, and recent headlines seem to give those worries credence.

Loading...

Despite the fact that Mama June appears unwilling to put Honey Boo Boo first, it seems that Alana is actually doing well living with her older sister. While the teen did recently display some concerning behavior, it seems that overall she’s pretty stable and the family, without June, even traveled to Los Angeles recently for a vacation together.

What will it take for Mama June Shannon to hit rock bottom and turn her life around? Will she continue to stick with Geno Doak, even if it means losing Honey Boo Boo and her other daughters? It certainly appears that the family is right to be worried, but the reality television star doesn’t seem willing to listen to their concerns.