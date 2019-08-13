Padma Lakshmi, 48, Flaunts Toned Abs In Leggings & Sexy Bra In Boxing Photo

Padma Lakshmi’s latest Instagram update is nothing short of stunning.

As fans of the Top Chef host know, Padma loves to work out, and she often shares the photos and videos from her sweat sessions on social media. Yesterday, the television personality gave her social media followers a little something to talk about when she posted another sexy photo of herself striking her best boxing pose.

In the hot new shot, the black-haired beauty tagged herself at the Mendez Boxing Gym. Padma struck a hot pose front and center in the shot with a number of beat-up gym lockers just behind her. While posing like a boxer with one hand at her cheek and the other just in front of her, Lakshmi rocked a pair of pink hand wraps.

She appeared to be makeup-free in the snapshot, wearing her long, dark locks down and at her back. The stunner’s amazing figure was on full display in the photos while she was clad in a gray-colored sports bra and gray-and-black, two-toned leggings, which showed off her killer figure, including her rock hard abs. She completed the sporty yet sexy look with a pair of black Nike sneakers, and since the post went live on her account, it’s already earned the 48-year-old a ton of attention with over 6,000 likes and 100-plus comments, at the time of this writing.

Some of Lakshmi’s fans commented on the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others applauded her for hitting the gym so hard and staying active. A few others had no words for the jaw-dropping photo, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“You inspire me, tomorrow I shall resume my fitness boxing,” one follower commented.

“You could knock me out and I would still get up and repeatedly get knocked out again and again only cause you’re a beautiful woman inside and out. You’re relentless and I love that in a strong, powerful woman,” another gushed with a few beer and heart-eye emoji.

“I love your spirit,” another social media follower wrote with a red heart emoji.

In a recent interview with The Cut, the bombshell opened up about her busy schedule and how she manages to get everything done. Lakshmi shared that she usually needs to put in a few more hours in the gym than most people do because part of her job is to eat, and she definitely eats more than most people in Hollywood, she says. This means she tries to hit the gym at least six days a week for about 90 minutes to two hours a session.

“I do Pilates three times a week and I try to box twice a week and lift weights twice a week as well if I can,” she shared.

It’s safe to say that her hard work is paying off.