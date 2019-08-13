Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Weighs In On Amber Portwood And Andrew Glennon’s Relationship

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon reportedly came to blows before her July 5 arrest.

Farrah Abraham is opening up about the current status of her former Teen Mom OG co-star Amber Portwood’s relationship with her former boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on August 10 at the Beautycon event in Los Angeles, Abraham shared her thoughts on Portwood’s future with Glennon, who she reportedly attacked last month during a post-Fourth of July fight.

“They’ve definitely probably splitted ways after that,” Abraham explained. “I can only imagine, this is her second go round of her losing custody of a child and I’m sure that’s not taken lightly.”

As Teen Mom OG fans have likely heard, Portwood’s former boyfriend filed for a restraining order against her after the July 5 incident that led to her arrest, and later he requested full custody of their 1-year-old son James.

While Portwood is now facing an uphill battle when it comes to regaining time with her son, and potentially sharing custody of the child with Glennon, Abraham said she has empathy for Portwood and added that she wishes her the best throughout her hardships.

Abraham then suggested that after years of relationship drama, Portwood spend some time getting to know herself.

“I really really hope that she can be alone, go solo, be a solo girl and be that strong independent fierce woman that I know is inside of her and who can easily have two kids on her own,” Abraham said.

Although Portwood has been missing her son since her visits with him became restricted, per Us Weekly, she has been seen spending time with the 10-year-old daughter she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, Leah Shirley.

Portwood and Glennon struck up a romance with one another in summer 2017 after meeting on the set of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, where Portwood and former fiancé Matt Baier were attempting to mend their then-strained relationship. However, it wasn’t until August of that year that they officially went public with their romance on Instagram and made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards.

While Portwood and Glennon appeared to be headed for an engagement and wedding prior to their July 5 encounter, their relationship is now quite strained. When it comes to their future, it remains unclear whether or not they’ll be able to reconcile.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of the 10th season of Teen Mom OG, which air on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.