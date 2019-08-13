Cole DeBoer Says He Is ‘Obsessed’ With His ‘Smokin Wife,’ ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska

Fans love Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer, and Cole often gushes over his wife on social media. Monday was no exception when he took to Instagram to post a photo of him lovingly looking at his wife. Alongside the photo he included a sweet caption.

“Yes! I am obsessed with my smokin wife @chelseahouska giving her the look,” he wrote.

The picture showed the couple at their recent Itzy Ritzy launch party. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the couple collaborated with Itzy Ritzy for their Chelsea + Cole collection. The collection features a variety of items, including stroller caddies and diaper bags, all of which reflect Chelsea and Cole’s style. The launch party revealed the newest item in the collection — a caramel crossbody diaper bag.

The launch party also featured a special surprise for the couple. “South Dakota Sunrise” was played for them and, according to the Itzy Ritzy website, the song was “inspired by their fairy tale love story.”

Anyone who follows Teen Mom 2 knows that the relationship between Chelsea and Cole is a sweet love story. The couple met by chance and actually didn’t talk the first time they saw each other. While that could have been the end of things, Cole ensured he talked to Chelsea again. Chelsea opened up about their cute love story to Us Weekly back in 2015. As it turns out, their romance began at a gas station.

“He was across at the other pump and I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

Chelsea revealed that she immediately felt something for Cole. She even admitted to her friend that although the two didn’t actually talk, she knew she’d seen the guy she would end up marrying.

“A few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

The couple married in 2016 and welcomed their first child together, a son, in January 2017. They had a second wedding celebration that year and welcomed their daughter in August 2018. Cole has also stepped up and filled the role of stepfather to Chelsea’s oldest daughter.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer will appear on the new season of Teen Mom 2. An air date for the new season has not yet been revealed, but fans can catch up with the couple on their social media accounts.