Kylie Jenner Flashes Cleavage While Twinning With Stormi

It is mother/daughter twinning day for Kylie Jenner and her daughter Storm. The duo dressed in denim and shared a sweet kiss in a photo the cosmetics queen shared to her Instagram earlier today.

In under 20 minutes, over 1 million of Jenner’s 143 million followers on the popular social media platform pressed the “like” button on the post. In the image, both Jenner and Stormi wear ruched denim outfits as they sat on a step with a gate and rock wall in the background. The baby’s ensemble featured short sleeves while the mother’s sported long, voluminous sleeves. Both wear golden earrings in their ears with their hair pulled back, and they finished the twinning look with white tennis shoes and white ankle socks. As Jenner leaned over to kiss her little girl, she flashed a bit of her ample cleavage.

In the caption, Jenner called her daughter the sweetest love of her life.

“We need more pics of Stormi’s outfit!” wrote a fan.

“I’m getting baby fever with all these pics,” another follower replied.

In an earlier picture that Jenner shared of herself and her daughter in the same outfits sitting on the seaside, Jenner’s sister, Khloe Kardashian replied.

“Oh my cutenesses,” wrote Kardashian.

In less than 24 hours, the first picture of Jenner and Stormi twinning received nearly 7.5 million likes, so it is safe to say that people enjoy the matching outfits.

Over the weekend, the mother of one celebrated her birthday in Italy. Jenner turned 22 with plenty of fanfare and parties, and she shared a sweet video of her daughter singing happy birthday.

The sweet mother/daughter photos come shortly after an interesting marketing photo featuring Jenner and her big sister, Kim Kardashian. The image announced the Kylie Jenner x KKW Fragrance collaboration, which is available on Friday, August 23 at noon Pacific.

In the picture, which many followers felt was “off” in some way, Kardashian lounged on her side wearing a skintight blue outfit, and she looked up with her eyes closed. Jenner laid behind her older sister while looking at Kardashian. Perhaps one of the strangest things that people noted was the placement of Jenner’s hand on her sister’s lower stomach along with Kardashian’s strange looking hand placement.

“Yes, ladies. Kind of a weird pose to be in with your sister but still lol,” one fan noted.

The strange picture of the sisters aside, Jenner is living her best life with Stormi as she enjoys her birthday trip.