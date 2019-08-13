‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Wows In Flesh-Colored Sports Bra & Skin-Tight Leggings

Kailyn Lowry is looking sensational these days. The Teen Mom 2 star may not come with a gym bunny reputation, but this is one mother who has upped her fitness fashion. The 27-year-old recently took to her Instagram Stories to showcase a series of looks from sports giant Fabletics – suffice to say that Fabletics cherry picking Kailyn for a partnership is a sign that this mom’s gym body is looking great.

Kailyn’s Instagram Stories today appeared to come from her home. The blonde took to the platform with various looks, although all came from Fabletics. The cute outfits were also skin-tight and showed off Kailyn’s frame to the max. Kailyn appeared in selfie mode as she outlined the benefits of a flesh-colored sports bra with white piping – simple as the look was with its leggings pairing, it was likely enough to have Kailyn’s fans a little wowed. The mother of three may fly the flag for curves, but Kail comes with some solid muscle.

Also showcased were all-black looks, plus some blue-and-white gear, which appeared on the star’s bed. Fans were alerted to the Fabletics “partnership” status with Kailyn abiding by Instagram’s promotional rules and ensuring that her posts weren’t misleading anyone.

Kailyn has been making major headlines of late. While fans following Kailyn’s Instagram were pumped to see the star jet off to Hawaii in July, they’ve likely had a lot more to talk about since her return. As Hollywood Life reports, Kailyn has opened up about the tricky timing of the trip, revealing possible messy legal issues that could have serious consequences.

Speaking on her podcast, Kailyn revealed that baby daddy and ex Jo Rivera might “file contempt charges” over her taking son Issac to Hawaii at a time Jo was supposed to be having time with him.

Fans are likely hoping that Kailyn works it all out – clearly, the star’s three children need their mother.

When it comes to Kailyn’s Instagram activities, things have been busy and multi-faceted of late. Kailyn’s youngest son, Lux, recently turned two, with the star taking to the platform to share adorable photos and videos of the birthday party. The bash proved a talking point for fans by virtue of seeing Kailyn reunite with Lux’s father, Chris Lopez. Kailyn has also been traveling, updating her social media from planes and vehicles. For the most part, Kailyn will share details of the family side of her life to her Stories, although she does also focus on promoting her CBD haircare line, Pothead.

Fans wishing to see more of Kailyn should tune into Teen Mom 2 or follow her Instagram.