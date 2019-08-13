Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Major Skin In Low-Plunging Dress With Thigh-High Slit

No matter where she goes, Nicole Scherzinger is always turning heads.

As fans of the former Pussycat Dolls singer know, Nicole never shies away from showing off her killer figure in a number of sexy ensembles on social media, ranging from bikinis to crop tops and just about everything else. Earlier today, Scherzinger stepped out in Sydney where she is filming the hit show Australia’s Got Talent, and she looked nothing short of picture perfect. New photos shared by The Daily Mail show the black-haired beauty striking a pose outside of The Langham Hotel.

In most of the images, the 41-year-old was all smiles for the camera, showing off her flawless face in a gorgeous display of makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and vibrant red lipstick. She wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a tight ponytail with one piece of curled hair falling at her cheek. The bombshell accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a chunky gold bracelet, but it was her sexy outfit that really had fans turning their heads.

While clad in a gorgeous two-patterned dress, Scherzinger left little to be desired with the top of the dress plunging low into her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage to onlookers. The dress had a black-and-white pattern on top and featured gold chained sleeves. The bottom of the ensemble was all black and featured a thigh-high slit, which exposed plenty of leg.

The Inquisitr recently shared that the singer opened up about her body and how she is embracing her curves as she grows older. The singer shared that while she has always been health conscious and has taken good care of herself, she realizes that things change with your body as you grow older. Now, she has noticed that carbs and sweets stick around a little bit more when she indulges, but she’s learned to accept all of the changes that have come and she’s just going with the flow.

“One of the biggest differences is I’ve just learned to accept my body as a woman more. Adding a few extra pounds here and there and fluctuating my weight is not a bad thing necessarily. And to embrace it when I’m curvier.”

Of course, Nicole still spends a ton of time in the gym and loves to post workout videos of herself and share them with fans on Instagram. And it’s safe to say that at 41-years-old, Nicole still looks like she’s at the top of her game.