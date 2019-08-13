Camille Kostek Heats Up Instagram In Minuscule Bikini For ‘Sports Illustrated’

Camille Kostek has been giving her fans quite the treat this week — images from her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit photo shoots. The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the latest shot of herself rocking an ultra-tiny bikini.

The black-and-white photo on Kostek’s feed showed the social media star stretching her body in a backward arch while standing in front of calm waters. The shot was taken from a side view, so not much of her bathing suit was visible — but her suit seemed to hardly have been there to begin with. The bottoms were held up only by thin rope-like straps that sat high on her hips and exposed her pert backside, which was still partially hidden by her long blonde hair. Meanwhile, on top, the edge of a striped triangle-shaped bikini could be seen barely containing her busty assets.

Kostek seemed to go simple and natural for the shoot, opting for no accessories and no makeup. She bent one long leg in front of her and was likely pointing her toes, although her feet were cut out of the image. The arch in her back pushed her toned abs outward as she lifted her arms to her head. She smiled at the sky with her eyes closed as her luscious locks fell upside-down in loose waves.

The post garnered over 9,000 likes in just one hour. In the comments, fans left nothing but love for the model.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one user said with a heart-eye emoji before adding, “the symbol of perfection.”

“Yeah, my morning stretch did NOT look like that,” another joked, referring to the model’s caption. “Such a stunning shot and person!!”

“Congrats on this photo!! You’re such an inspiration @camillekostek I love you,” a third fan added.

Tuesday’s post follows a similar Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit post that Kostek shared late last week. That photo came in full color but showed the model rocking a different suit and a different pose. This time, she got down on her hands and knees as if she were crawling while flashing a smile at the camera. Once again, her chest was just barely contained by an animal-print bikini top, while on the bottom she wore a matching thong.

That post garnered over 26,800 likes, and fans seemed to love it just as much.

“You are SO naturally pretty!” one user wrote in the comments, while another said she was “too lovely.”

“Thanks for being such an inspiration,” a third fan added.